ONA — For the first time in nearly 24 months, the Tug Valley Panthers took the floor at the Class A Region IV Cheer Competition.
After having to sit out both the Region and State Tournament in 2020 due to COVID-19, the Panthers and head coach Tara Mitchell Wolford proved that they are on a mission to win their fourth Class A title in five years as they won the top spot in the 2021 Region IV Competition on Saturday at Cabell Midland High School. The Panthers will look to add to their cheer dynasty with another state title on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 10 a.m. inside the Cam Henderson Center on the campus of Marshall University.