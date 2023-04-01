Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

CHAPMANVILLE — Tug Valley earned a mercy-rule win over rival Mingo Central on Thursday night in the Lady Tiger Invitational as they smacked 17 hits in a 15-2 five-inning victory. 

Six different Lady Panthers had two or more hits in the win, led by freshman Bailee Hall who went 3-4 with four RBIs, including a deep three-run home run to left in the fourth inning. 

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

