CHAPMANVILLE — Tug Valley earned a mercy-rule win over rival Mingo Central on Thursday night in the Lady Tiger Invitational as they smacked 17 hits in a 15-2 five-inning victory.
Six different Lady Panthers had two or more hits in the win, led by freshman Bailee Hall who went 3-4 with four RBIs, including a deep three-run home run to left in the fourth inning.
Winning pitcher Kinna Justice also went 3-4 with a double and two runs scored while Haleigh Muncy and Mckynnli Farley each finished 2-4 with three runs batted in. One of Muncy's hits was a double.
Amelya Wellman and Jessica Spaulding also recorded two hit games as they both had a pair of singles while Tailyn Russell doubled home a run and Hailey Newsome had an RBI single.
Aleksah Osborne also came off the bench to single and score a run for the Lady Panthers.
Justice picked up the win in the circle for Tug Valey as she struck out nine batters across five innings and allowed just two unearned runs on three hits with no walks.
Aubrey Plummer had an RBI single for the Lady Miners while Ava Williams and Annie White both singled.
Williams was tagged with the loss for Mingo Central as she gave up 14 runs, 11 earned, on 15 hits with two Ks and a walk.
TVHS: 2 5 1 6 1 - 15 17 3
POCA 11 TUG VALLEY 2 (Thursday, March 30)
Tug Valley dropped their second game of the Lady Tiger Invitational as they fell to Poca 11-2 in five innings.
Amelya Wellman wet 2-3 with a double to lead Tug Valley at the plate while Bailee Hall also went 2-3 with a pair of singles. Haleigh Muncy, Jessica Spaulding, and Tailyn Russell all singled while Mckynnli Farley had a RBI groundout.
Hall started and took the loss in the circle as she gave up four runs on four hits with two Ks and three walks in 1.1 innings. Jutice pitched in relief and gave up seven unearned runs on four hits with three Ks and no walks in 3.2 innings.
SHELBY VALLEY 5 TUG VALLEY 4 (Tuesday, March 28)
Tug Valley took 15th Region power Shelby Valley to extra innings on Tuesday night but the Lady Wildcats came away with a 5-4 win in eight innings.
Coach Rocky Hall's squad took an early 1-0 lead as Kinna Justice singled in the first and later came in to score after Amelya Wellman reached on a dropped third strike.
The Lady Panthers took a 2-0 lead in the second inning when Bailee Hall delivered an RBI single to left field. Shelby Valley added a run in the second to make it 2-1 and the score stayed the same until the fifth when Justice doubled to bring home Hall to make it 3-1 Tug.
Shelby Valley scored single runs in the fifth and sixth innings to come back and tie the game at three but Tug Valley wasted no time snatching the lead back as Hall belted a deep homer to left field in the top of the seventh to give TVHS the 4-3 lead.
The Lady Cats however were able to scratch off a run in the home half of the seventh to knot the game back up at four and force the extra frame and then come away with the walk-off win in the bottom of the eight.
Justice took the loss for Tug Valley but pitched well as she went the complete game and allowed five runs, three earned, on 13 hits with eight Ks and three walks.
Hall and Justice each went 3-4 at the plate to lead the way for the Panthers with Hall's recording the homer and Justice legging out a double. Tailyn Russell and Mckynnli Farley each singled to round out the offense for Tug Valley.
Tug Valley's was set to hava a game against Nicholas County on Saturday in the Lady Tiger Invitational, but the game was cancelled due to weather. The Lady Panthers currently have a record of 3-4 on the young season.
TVHS: 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 - 4 8 0
SVHS: 0 1 0 0 1 1 1 1 - 5 13 2
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.