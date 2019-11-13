The Tug Valley and Belfry cheer squads each took care of business this past weekend as they both claimed Region Championships and qualified for the State Cheer Competition in their respective states.
The Panthers are coached by WV Cheer Coach of the Year Tara Mitchell Wolford and are in search of their third straight WVSSAC Class A State Championship.
Tug Valley has became well known as a dynasty when it comes to cheerleading in the Mountain State as they have claimed six state championships and three state runner-up finishes, all coming since 2005.
Belfry is lead by longtime head coach Sherrie Hatfield Casey and the Pirates are looking to claim back-to-back state titles in the KHSAA Competitive Cheer Gameday Division.
They claimed the first ever cheer title in school history a year ago when they brought home the gold at Alltech Arena at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington.
The Lady Pirates will try to reclaim their crown on Saturday, Dec. 14 once again at Alltech Arena in Lexington while Tug Valley will also compete for their third straight state title on Dec. 14 at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.