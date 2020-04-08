NAUGATUCK — If you are a high school student-athlete, no matter what sport you play, you only get one senior season. Unless you go on to play that sport in college, it is the last opportunity you will have to showcase your skills and talents.
Ethan Varney, who is a standout pitcher, shortstop, and catcher for the silver and black, and also a star quarterback for the football team at TVHS, has seen his final season of high school baseball be put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
One could argue Varney is the best player currently in Mingo County on the baseball diamond, and for something like this to cancel baseball activities for the time being, and maybe even the whole season, it has been a tough blow for the senior.
“It was pretty devastating because just coming off of football season and having to wait through basketball season...I was really excited for baseball season this year. I’ve played the game every year since I was real little,” he said.
Varney talked about how much baseball means to him and his family and said he has been around the game since he was old enough to go to his brother Cody’s games, who was also a standout for the Panthers from 2007-2010.
“I’ve been playing baseball since I was about three years old, just about ever since I’ve been able to walk,” Varney said. “I’ve lived and breathed baseball, grew up in a baseball family, it’s just like a livelihood for me. I grew up playing it about every day. Even in the offseason we were always playing and doing something. From my brother playing and stuff, even when I was too little to join a little league, he would come out in the yard and throw to me and stuff. That’s just a way of life for my family is baseball, live and breathe it.”
Varney made first team all-state as the signal caller for the football Panthers in 2019, and he took a wait-and-see approach as to if he thought he could pull of the feat for the baseball club as well.
“Honestly, I don’t really know,” he said. “I think as a team, though, we would have been a lot better this year than what people have seen in the past for Tug Valley baseball. It would’ve been definitely something I would have shot for, though. My arm got a lot stronger and my swing got a lot better this year. Coming into my senior year, I was pretty confident that we could make some noise. I was hoping to pull off the double all-state, but that was just a dream.”
Being a senior and knowing that this is his last chance to put on a high school baseball uniform, he is holding out hope that some of the season might be salvaged.
“At this point, with all of this stuff going on, I’m just real hopeful that we even get to play one game of our senior season,” Varney said. “I would just be happy with playing one game if that’s all it was. I’ve just learned throughout this stuff to not take one game for granted. Last year we played the whole season and it’s like, it wasn’t the same now and I wish I could just go back and appreciate every game more. If that was going to be my last one last year, it would have been a lot different.”
Varney had played all of his high school baseball up to this point at Lefty Hamilton Park in Williamson due to Tug Valley not having their own home field, but a new field was being constructed and was set to open this Spring in Naugatuck.
A lot of hard work was put into building that field and there is a strong possibility he along with the other seniors might not be able to play a single game on his home campus.
“There’s a lot of work we put into getting the field ready and we were just about to get it all done,” Varney said. “We had that last week where we were working on it and trying to get it ready for that first game, and for all of that work to be done and to not get to ever play on it, it’s just real devastating. That’s something that I’ve never got to do, is play a home game at Tug Valley.”
Even in down time like this, Varney know’s that it is crucial that athletes who play any sport do their part when it comes to staying in shape, bettering their game, and preparing themselves as much as possible, even while practicing “social distancing.”
“I’ve been throwing a lot lately with my brother and we’ve been lifting too, doing some pretty heavy power cleans and dead lifts and stuff to keep our legs in shape,” he said.
Having played football and strapping it up one final time for the silver-and-black last Fall, Varney knows what it is like to play a final season of a high school sport. He understands how fast your high school years go by.
“During football season, just knowing what that last ride feels like, that last high school experience, throughout the first three years of high school football, I didn’t really realize how fast it was going,” he said. “Your senior season really makes you appreciate it. How far we went in football this year and just shocked the community, it just really made me look forward towards baseball because it is the game that I love the most, and to have that ripped away from you is kind of heartbreaking.”
If there was one thing Varney wanted fellow high school seniors to know, it was that you have to take advantage of your once chance to play high school sports.
“I just want everybody to know to not take that last game for granted, you never know when your last one is,” he said. “Last year I would’ve never dreamed that I would never get to step back on a high school baseball team again. When something like this happens and you didn’t know it was coming, you got to play every game like it’s your last.”
The senior did receive some good news this past week, as it was announced that he would be playing for the South squad in the annual North South Football game, which is still scheduled as of now and is set to be played on June 13th at South Charleston High School.