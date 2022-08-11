NAUGAUTUCK — After a highly successful launch last September, the Tug Valley Athletic Hall of Fame and Museum’s Board of Directors has announced its plans for its Second Induction Ceremony and has announced the election of its 2022 inductee class.
The Second Tug Valley Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held on Friday, September 16th at the high school in the cafeteria/commons area. A “Meet and Greet” Reception will begin at 3:45 PM where event attendees may meet the 2022 inductees. The Induction Ceremony will begin at 4:30 p.m. and go to 6:30 p.m.
Also, that evening, following the Induction Ceremony, the school will host their annual “Hall of Fame Game” during which the 2022 inductees will be honored at halftime of the game. The opponent for this year’s “Hall of Fame Game” will be East Ridge High School and the game and its festivities will get underway at 7:00 p.m.
The Second Induction Class, the Class of 2022, includes the following:
AUSTIN BREWER: A member of the 2013 first team All-State Class A Basketball team and was a member of both the 2012 Class AA State Championship Boys Basketball Team and the 2013 Class A State Championship Boys Basketball team.
TONY CLUSKY: A longtime Tug Valley High School Coach who coached the Panthers Football program for over 8 years over two different terms as the Panthers Head Football Coach. Clusky, the winningest Head Football Coach in school history with a Tug Valley career winning percentage of 66%, led the Panthers Football Program to the West Virginia State Football Playoffs on six different occasions. Clusky also served as the Panthers Head Baseball Coach for three seasons and served as the Panther’s Athletics Director for 11 years.
JONATHAN DINGESS: A TVHS Class of 2007 graduate, Jonathan was a four-sport standout for the Panthers excelling in football, basketball, baseball and golf. He lettered in basketball and baseball for the Panthers.
MIKEY NEWSOME: A two-time All-State basketball player for the Panthers. He was a member of the back-to-back 2012-2013 State Championship Basketball Teams. Mikey was a member of the first team All-State Class AA Basketball teams in 2012 and first team All-State Class AA Basketball team in 2013.
SETH OOTEN: A Class of 2003 Graduate of Tug Valley High, Seth Ooten was a multiple-sport standout athlete for the Panthers. Ooten was a highly gifted and versatile athlete excelling in football, baseball and basketball for TVHS. He was a four-year letterman in baseball and basketball Seth was a member of the 2001 Class AA 2nd Team All-State Team in football. and led all West Virginia classes in touchdown passes that season with 21. He was a member of the Panther’s 2001 Class AA Boys Basketball State Runner-up Team and was a Class AA All-State Team Honorable Mention Recipient in both 2001 and 2002. Ooten served as an assistant coach on the first ever Tug Valley girls' basketball State Championship team in 2021.
TRISTAN BAILEY SPAULDING: A class of 2004 TVHS Graduate, Tristan played four years Girls Basketball for TVHS and helped lead the Lady Panthers to state tournament appearances in both 2003 and 2004. She was a AA 2nd team All-State Team Selection in girls basketball in 2001, 2002, 2003 and 2004. Tristan was also a member of the 2004 USA Junior National Girls Basketball Team.
Tickets are now on sale for the event and are $15.00 each. This ticket includes admission to both the “Meet and Greet” Reception and the 2022 Induction Ceremony. Tickets may be purchased by going to the Tug Valley Athletic Hall of Fame and Museum Facebook Page and downloading the ticket order form and mailing it with your check to the address on the form. Tickets for the 2022 Hall of Fame Game must be purchased separately at the gate that evening through the school.
The Tug Valley Hall of Fame and Museum Board of Directors also announced that they have partnered with T & K Grocery and Restaurant of Marrowbone Creek to support this year’s induction ceremony.
For more information on the Tug Valley High School Athletic Hall of Fame and Museum and its Second Annual Induction Ceremony, you may contact the Hall through its Facebook page at Tug Valley High School Athletic Hall of Fame and Museum or by calling 606-625-1451.