NAUGAUTUCK — After a highly successful launch last September, the Tug Valley Athletic Hall of Fame and Museum’s Board of Directors has announced its plans for its Second Induction Ceremony and has announced the election of its 2022 inductee class.

The Second Tug Valley Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held on Friday, September 16th at the high school in the cafeteria/commons area. A “Meet and Greet” Reception will begin at 3:45 PM where event attendees may meet the 2022 inductees. The Induction Ceremony will begin at 4:30 p.m. and go to 6:30 p.m. 

