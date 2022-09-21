NAUGATUCK — The Tug Valley High School Athletic Hall of Fame and Museum inducted their second class of former athletes and coaches Friday, Sept. 16. Seth Ooten, Mikey Newsome, Tristan Bailey Spaulding, Austin Brewer, Jonathan Dingess and Tony Clusky joined the members of last year’s inaugural class as members of the Hall of Fame. Following the induction ceremony, which took place in front of an audience of 87 people, the 2022 Induction Class was introduced to the capacity Homecoming football game audience.
Tug Valley Athletic Hall of Fame inducts second class
jmccormick
