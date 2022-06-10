Rivals Mingo Central and Tug Valley have only met up on the football field one time since MCHS opened its doors in 2011. In fact, it has been over 10 years since the two teams faced-off as the lone contest came in the Miners inaugural 2011 season.
That will all change in the 2023 season as Mingo County's only two high schools are now scheduled to meet up in the season opening game on Thursday, Aug. 24 at Bob Brewer Stadium in Naugatauck.
Tug Valley head coach Hady Ford and Mingo Central head man Chase Moore and the administration at both schools recently agreed on a two-year contract with the Panthers set to make the return trip to James H. "Buck" Harless Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024.
"I think its going to be good for both communities to get this game back going on the football field," coach Moore said. "When they play in basketball the stands are packed no matter what the records are. So I think it will be really neat to get that cross-county rivalry going. I think it will be fun for the people in the stands and even more fun for the players and coaches."
Coach Ford, who was on the sideline as an assistant for Mingo Central during the Miners 71-12 win over the Panthers in Naugatuck in 2011, shared similar sentiments and said that he felt like the playing fields between the two schools were much more even now.
"I feel like this is good for the communities and good for the kids," coach Ford said. "It's something that they've always wanted, it will be a good rivalry. At this point I feel like we can be able to compete. I just think it's something that will get both communities excited on both sides of the county."
Moore, who is in his second season at MCHS this year, said that he and coach Ford have a great relationship off the field and he feels that will carry over onto the field and create a "friendly-rivalry" on the field.
"It's going to be kind of a friendly-rivalry if you will, just for straight bragging rights every year," Moore said. "Hady and I have the upmost respect for each other and I think that will help add that much more positivity to the game. We don't compete in the same class, so we aren't battling for a playoff spot. As long as we are on the schedule I want those guys to win nine games, with the one loss being to us to start the year."
Coach Ford said that they decided to have the games as the season opener every season so that it will give the kids something to work towards and be excited about during the offseason.
"With this game being week one it gives the guys something to build up to and look forward to right off the bat," Ford said. "Now we have to come out ready to go right off the bat, because that's going to be your rivalry game and there's no bigger game in the year than that first game. So it gives you something to get up for while you are preparing in the off-season and summer months."
Ford said that he also feels that having the games on Thursday night to start the year will allow for a much bigger crowd as it won't interfere with the Pike County Bowl and fans and players from surrounding Logan, Wayne, Martin, and Pike counties will be able to attend.
When Tug Valley travels to Miner Mountain to open the 2024 season it will be the first time they have played against Mingo Central on their home turf.
It will not be the first game at 'The Buck" for the Panthers however as they had to play three playoff games there during their run to the Class A semifinals in 2014. Tug defeated Man 16-12 and Buffalo 36-19 before being eliminated by Williamstown 42-28 one game shy of the state championship.
The current contract is only signed for two years but both coaches said that they hope the rivalry will continue for years to come.