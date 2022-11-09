The volleyball seasons at Tug Valley and Mingo Central came to a close this past week as both squads were eliminated during their sectional tournaments.
The Lady Panthers earned a pair of wins as they swept Man in their opening match but then fell to top-seeded Buffalo to drop into the loser’s bracket. Tug then beat Van 3-0 to stay alive but saw their season come to an end in the next round with a loss to Sherman.
The Lady Panthers were coached once again by Greg Chapman and Katie Blankenship, and they finished the season with a 12-14 record. They hosted the sectional tournament for the first time ever playing matches in both Naugatuck and the Lenore K-8 Gymnasium.
The Mingo Central Lady Miners also earned a win in their first postseason contest as they topped Logan 3-2 in an exciting opening round match.
MCHS then was beaten by top-seed and host Wayne 3-0 and then saw their season come to a close with a loss to Scott in the loser’s bracket.
The Lady Miners were coached this season by Kristy Noe.