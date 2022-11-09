Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

The volleyball seasons at Tug Valley and Mingo Central came to a close this past week as both squads were eliminated during their sectional tournaments.

The Lady Panthers earned a pair of wins as they swept Man in their opening match but then fell to top-seeded Buffalo to drop into the loser’s bracket. Tug then beat Van 3-0 to stay alive but saw their season come to an end in the next round with a loss to Sherman.

Tags

Recommended for you