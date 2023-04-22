The Tug Valley Lady Panthers are playing their best ball of the season at the right time as they are currently riding a nine-game winning streak heading into the final week of the regular season.
"I'm hoping this can give them some confidence, we needed it," coach Rocky Hall said. "We had a bunch of close games early on that just didn't go our way. But we're getting close to where we need to be. At the end of the day, there's four teams in our section that can win it and go to the state tournament. That part hasn't changed."
TUG VALLEY 9 VAN 1 (Tuesday, April 18)
The Panthers topped sectional foe Van 9-1 in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday night as Kinna Justice fired a complete game one-hitter.
Justice finished the contest with nine strikeouts and no walks as she needed only 77 pitches to get through her six innings of work. Justice also helped her own cause at the plate as she finished 2-3 with a triple, three RBIs, and scored two runs.
Bailee Hall, Tailyn Russell, and Megan Griffey also had two hits each with Russell scoring a team best three runs.
Haleigh Muncy added an RBI single while Hailey Newsome had a single and Michela Swan, Amelya Wellman, and McKynnli Farley each had an RBI.
Score by Innings
TVHS: 0 2 2 0 1 4 - 9 10 1
VHS: 0 0 0 1 0 0 - 1 1 1
TUG VALLEY 12 VAN 2 (Tuesday, April 18)
Tug Valley got another strong pitching performance in game two of the twin-bill as freshman Bailee Hall struck out seven Bulldog batters over five innings.
Hall only allowed two runs on four hits in the game and helped her own cause at the plate as she went 3-4 with a triple and three runs scored.
Senior Kinna Justice had another strong showing at the dish as she went a perfect 4-4 with a double, a triple, three RBIs, and three runs scored.
Junior Amelya Wellman nearly matched Justice as she went 3-3 with a double and a triple to go along with three RBIs and three runs scored. Tailyn Russell also had three hits including a triple and an RBI, Hailey Newsome had a single and two RBIs, and McKynnli Farley had an RBI single.
Megan Griffey and Jessica Spaulding also singled to round out the offense for the Panthers.
Score by Innings
TVHS: 3 4 0 2 3 - 12 17 1
VHS: 0 0 0 1 1 - 2 4 1
TUG VALLEY 9 MARTIN COUNTY 0 (Thursday, April 20)
Kinna Justice pitched another gem on Thursday night against Kentucky foe Martin County as the senior fired a one-hit shutout in a 9-0 win.
Justice finished the game with five strikeouts and no walks over five innings pitched and needed just 54 pitches to complete the outing.
Amelya Wellman led Tug Valley at the plate with a perfect 3-3 performance with two runs scored. Tailyn Russell had a double, two RBIs, and two runs scored, Bailee Hall legged out a triple, and Megan Griffey smacked an RBI double.
Justice and McKynnli Farley each had singles and an RBI to round out the offense for Tug.
Score by Innings
MCHS: 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 1 2
TVHS: 2 2 1 4 x - 9 8 1
TUG VALLEY 6 ELK VALLEY CHRISTIAN 4 (Friday, April 21)
Tug Valley scored an extra inning win in game one of a doubleheader on Friday night at Elk Valley Christian as they scored three runs over the final two innings to come away with a 6-4 win.
Tug fell behind 3-0 after the first three innings but tied the game up in the top of the fourth as Megan Griffey had an RBI single and Jessica Spaulding provided a two-run double.
Elk Valley scored a run in the bottom of the fourth to go on top 4-3 and the score remained the same until the top of the seventh inning. In the seventh Spaulding and Bailee Hall both singled with one out and then Amelya Wellman came through with a clutch two-out single to score Spaulding and tie the game at four.
The Panthers held them in the bottom half of the inning to send the game to the eight where Spaulding would come up with another hit, an RBI single to second, to score Haleigh Muncy and give Tug their first lead of the game at 5-4.
Next up was Hall and she provided a key insurance run as she tripled to score Spaulding and give Tug the two-run lead.
Kinna Justice struck out the side in the bottom of the eight to secure the come from behind win. Justice pitched all eight innings and struck out 14 batters while allowing only three hits. She gave up four runs, two earned, and allowed two walks.
Hall and Spaulding both led Tug with three hit days with Spaulding recorded three RBIs and two runs scored from the nine-spot in the lineup.
Score by Innings
TVHS: 0 0 0 3 0 0 1 2 - 6 10 3
EVC: 1 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 - 4 3 2
TUG VALLEY 16 ELK VALLEY CHRISTIAN 1 (Friday, April 21)
Tug Valley earned a much easier win in game two of the twin-bill as they earned a four-inning mercy rule by a final of 16-1.
Bailee Hall earned the win in the circle as the freshman allowing just the one run on two hits with five strikeouts over the four innings.
Hall also helped her own cause at the plate as she went a perfect 3-3 with a home run, double, and three runs scored. Kinna Justice went 2-3 with an RBI while Amelya Wellman and Haleigh Muncy each had a RBI doubles, with Muncy bringing in two runs.
McKynnli Farley and Rylee Mills each had two RBI singles, Hailey Newsome had an RBI single, and Tailyn Russell singled and scored twice. Aleksah Osborne and Michela Swan also picked up RBIs.
Score by Innings
TVHS: 5 4 0 7 - 16 11 3
EVC: 0 0 0 1 - 1 2 1
TUG VALLEY * WAYNE * (Saturday, April 22)