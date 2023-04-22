Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

The Tug Valley Lady Panthers are playing their best ball of the season at the right time as they are currently riding a nine-game winning streak heading into the final week of the regular season. 

"I'm hoping this can give them some confidence, we needed it," coach Rocky Hall said. "We had a bunch of close games early on that just didn't go our way. But we're getting close to where we need to be. At the end of the day, there's four teams in our section that can win it and go to the state tournament. That part hasn't changed."

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Recommended for you

Featured Local Savings