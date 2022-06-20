The Tug Valley Panthers had three players recognized on the Class A all-state team this past week for their strong play on the diamond in 2022.
Seniors Alex Vance and Tanner “Boo Boo” Kirk along with sophomore Conner Lackey were each named honorable mention on the prestigious list after leading Tug to 14 wins on the season.
Lackey hit .373 at the plate this season for TVHS with a team best 39 RBIs with 41 total hits, 12 of them doubles.
Lackey also served as the teams ace on the mound and 4-3 with a 4.12 ERA. He struck out 43 batters in 54.1 innings of worked and walked just 27.
Kirk served as the catcher for coach Teddy Hall’s club and led the team in batting average at .390 with a team best 45 runs, 29 stolen bases and 21 RBIs.
Vance played a strong center field all season long for TVHS and hit .333 at the plate with 22 RBIs, eight doubles, 44 runs and 22 steals.
Here is the Class A all-state baseball team selected by the West Virginia Sports Writer’s Association:
First team
P — Jonah DiCocco, Charleston Catholic, Fr.
P — Bryce Zuspan, Wahama, Soph.
P — Ty Walton, Tyler Consolidated, Jr.
C — Ethyn Barnitz, Wahama, Sr. (captain)
C — Reece Patterson, Greater Beckley Christian, Jr.
Inf — Matt Amaismeier, Madonna, Sr.
Inf — Caden Hall, Gilmer County, Jr.
Inf — Caleb Nutter, Buffalo, Jr.
Inf — Max Molessa, Williamstown, Soph.
Out — Griffin Boggs, Midland Trail, Sr.
Out — Karson Reed, Moorefield, Sr.
Out — Harbor Haught, Williamstown, Jr.
Util — Josh Jenkins, Sherman, Sr.
Util — Chase McClung, Greenbrier West, Sr.
Util — Preston Blankenship, Man, Sr.
Second team
P — Aaron Henry, Wahama, Jr.
P — Coy Angel, Cameron, Soph.
P — Bo Thompson, Man, Soph.
C — Dale Boone, Greenbrier West, Jr.
C — Anthony Anglin, Ravenswood, Jr.
Inf — Braydon McClung, Greenbrier West, Soph. (captain)
Inf — Gene Hutchinson, Notre Dame, Sr.
Inf — Caleb Blevins, Man, Sr.
Inf — Quentin Owens, Ritchie County, Jr.
Out — Logan Roach, Wahama, Jr.
Out — Jayden Helmick, Tyler Consolidated, Jr.
Out — Cole Whitehead, Sherman, Sr.
Util — Michael Farrell, Charleston Catholic, Sr.
Util — Ben Foster, Wheeling Central, Sr.
Util — Holden Allen, Sherman, Sr.
Honorable mention
Luke Amaismeier, Madonna; Adam Angel, Cameron; Isaac Ball, Cameron; Chase Barkley, Williamstown; Larry Bigham, Midland Trail; Beau Bennett, Ravenswood; Zade Billings, Tyler Consolidated; Hayden Brown, Tyler Consolidated; Braydin Coleman, Williamstown; Hunter Crist, Greater Beckley; Garrett Cunningham, Ritchie County; Cooper Donahue, Richwood; Aiden Eddy, Doddridge County; Christian, Fluharty, Hundred; Luke Fraley, James Monroe; Garrett Gibson, Tygarts Valley; Will Graham, Greater Beckley Christian; Eli Grubb, Greater Beckley Christian; Colton Hall, Gilmer County; Cody Harrell, Midland Trail; Bryce Hines, Moorefield; Ethan Holliday, Greenbrier West; Brandon Isaac, Summers County; Cade Kincaid, Midland Trail; Tanner Kirk, Tug Valley; Clayton Kisamore, Pendleton County; Mason Kisamore, Tucker County; Conner Lackey, Tug Valley; Ben Lane, Summers County; Johnathon Mallow, Petersburg; Clay Massey, Sherman; Noah Mazzie, Notre Dame; Alex Miller, Moorefield; Sam Miller, St. Marys; Jacob Painter, Buffalo; Matthew Pratt, Tygarts Valley; Ian Persinger, Calhoun County; Dawson Price, East Hardy; Anthony Rogers, Notre Dame; Slade Saville, Petersburg; Caleb Starkey, Magnolia; Colt Sutton, Doddridge County; Evan Swain, Ravenswood; Michael Toepfer, Wheeling Central; Alex Vance, Tug Valley; James Vincell, Pendleton County; Cole Winnell, Wirt County.