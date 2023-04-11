Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

NAUGATUCK — Tug Valley's Austin Smith pitched a complete game on Monday night against Martin County as the Panthers picked up a 6-2 win over the Kentucky foe at Panther Mart Park.

"Austin pitched a fabulous game," Panther coach Teddy Hall said. "He pitched a complete game on 85 pitches. He was efficient, he threw strikes, and the defense made plays behind him. He was outstanding."

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

