GLENHAYES – Tug Valley got a career high from guard Joey Gollihue on Tuesday night at rival Tolsia as the No. 4 ranked Panthers throttled the No. 9 ranked Rebels by a final of 84-53 inside Rebel Arena.
Gollihue poured in 36 points, had five steals, and grabbed five rebounds to lead the Panthers to the win as he shot 12-25 from the floor, including a blistering 6-8 from three-point range. The 6’3” sophomore also had a rim rattling dunk helped Tug Valley secure a season sweep over their sectional rival.
“I’m a little shocked, a little surprised at the outcome of that game,” Tug Valley coach Garland “Rabbit” Thompson joked after the game. “I thought our kids played extremely well. Take nothing away from Tolsia, our kids just played extremely well. Very proud of the crowd that showed up here tonight. Joey Gollihue…That’s All-State material right there. Bryson (Elia) played well, Ashton (Davis) played well. A total team effort and we’re glad to get out of here with a W.”
Tolsia came into the game winners of six of their past seven games and sitting at No. 9 in the most recent Class A AP Poll, so they had hopes of pulling an upset of their long-time rival in front of a raucous crowd.
The high-scoring Panthers blitzed the Rebels from the opening tip however as they raced out to a 29-17 lead after the first quarter of play, with Gollihue and fellow sophomores Ashton Davis scoring 15 and 11 points in the period respectively.
Tug Valley kept adding to their lead in the second quarter as Gollihue poured in 11 more points in the period as he helped the Panthers build a commanding 50-30 halftime lead.
“We shot it extremely well and got off to a very good start,” coach Thompson said. “We extended it up to about 18-20 at the half and then got a little wild there in the 4th quarter. But that’s probably our best offensive game this year.”
Tug Valley outscored Tolsia in all four quarters of the game as the Rebels never could battle back and make it close.
Ashton Davis was second on the scoresheet for Tug Valley with 18 points, five rebounds, and four assists while Parker Davis and Braydun Ferris were next with seven points each. Ferris led the way with six assists.
Senior Jonathan Wagoner added six points and seven boards off the bench while Bryson Elia and Buddy Marcum added four points each. Elia also had five steals as he saw extra minutes filling in for Parker Davis who was in foul-trouble much of the night.
Sophomore Parker Watts led Tolsia with a team high 26 points including two big slam-dunks while Banjamin Clayton followed him with 11 and Brayden Mollette was next with nine points.
The win for Tug Valley improves them to 9-3 on the season and 5-0 in sectional play as they are firmly in the driver’s seat for the top seed in the Class A Region IV Section II Tournament in February.
“We still have Sherman and we still have Van to go through but we are trending that way,” coach coach Thompson said. “It’s very important to get the No. 1 seed. I don’t know right now where sectionals is going to be played at. So that was one of the small goals today.”
TV: J. Gollihue 36, A. Davis 18, P. Davis 7, B. Ferris 7, J. Wagoner 6, B. Elia 4, B, Marcum 4, K. Hale 2
T: P. Watts 26, B. Clayton 11, B. Mollette 9, B. Muncy 3, C. Austin 2, J. Hofmeister 2
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.