GLENHAYES – Tug Valley got a career high from guard Joey Gollihue on Tuesday night at rival Tolsia as the No. 4 ranked Panthers throttled the No. 9 ranked Rebels by a final of 84-53 inside Rebel Arena.

Gollihue poured in 36 points, had five steals, and grabbed five rebounds to lead the Panthers to the win as he shot 12-25 from the floor, including a blistering 6-8 from three-point range. The 6’3” sophomore also had a rim rattling dunk helped Tug Valley secure a season sweep over their sectional rival.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

