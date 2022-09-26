Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Tug Valley football Buddy Marcum .JPG
Tug Valley’s Buddy Marcum made a touchdown catch in the Panthers 20-13 loss to Hurley on Friday, Sept. 23.

 Jarrid McCormick |

Williamson Daily News

HURLEY, Va. — The No. 2 ranked Tug Valley Panthers suffered their first loss of the 2022 season Friday night as they traveled to Virginia and fell to the Hurley Rebels by a final score of 20-13.

Head coach Hady Ford’s club couldn’t have asked to get off to a better start in front of a big crowd at “The Cliff” as freshman Bryson Elia fielded the opening kickoff and returned it 81 yards to the house for the touchdown.

