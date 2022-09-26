HURLEY, Va. — The No. 2 ranked Tug Valley Panthers suffered their first loss of the 2022 season Friday night as they traveled to Virginia and fell to the Hurley Rebels by a final score of 20-13.
Head coach Hady Ford’s club couldn’t have asked to get off to a better start in front of a big crowd at “The Cliff” as freshman Bryson Elia fielded the opening kickoff and returned it 81 yards to the house for the touchdown.
Aiden Bosserman’s point after attempt was good, and Tug Valley took the 7-0 lead before Hurley could even blink.
Despite the early score, points would be hard to come by in the game for Tug Valley as their offense did not produce another touchdown until their final possession of the game.
Hurley (4-1) running back Alex Duty got the Rebels on the board in the second quarter as he scored his first of three touchdowns and the ensuing two-point conversion gave them the 8-7 lead.
The score would remain the same going into halftime, and Hurley added another score in the third quarter as Duty found pay dirt to put his team on top 14-7.
The Rebels were able to make it a two-score game early in the fourth quarter when Duty crossed the goal line to give them the 20-7 advantage.
With their backs against the wall, the unbeaten Panther squad would not go down without a fight as they managed to put together their first scoring drive of the game.
Sophomore quarterback Elijah Fluty hit junior wideout Buddy Marcum on a 20-yard fade pattern, and he came down with the ball in the end zone for the Panther score. The PAT was no good, but the Panthers cut the score to 20-13 with just a few minutes left in the fourth quarter.
The Tug Valley defense needed to make a stand to give the ball back to their offense and try to tie the game, but they couldn’t get the stop they needed, and the Rebels were able to run out the clock.
Hurley outgained the Panthers in yardage on the night as they amassed 309 yards of offense compared to 233 for Tug Valley — 300 of Hurley’s 309 yards came on the ground while Tug ran for 161 yards and passed for 72.
Elia was Tug’s leading rusher as he gained 71 yards on 13 attempts while Adam Slone gained 66 yards on 11 carries.
Fluty finished 7-14 passing for 72 yards while also gaining 24 yards rushing on six carries. Marcum led with 41 yards on two catches, Brady Brewer had 25 yards on three grabs, Ashton Davis had one catch for four yards, and Elia made a two-yard grab.
Duty paced Hurley with 149 yards rushing on 25 carries and the three TDs while Kevin Looney added 132 yards on 14 totes.
Defensively the Panthers were led by Slone as he turned in a game high 15 tackles, including one for a loss. Austin Smith was next with nine tackles while Elia and and Marcum each had eight stops.
Luke Bartrum was next on the stat sheet with five tackles, Dakoda Walker and Brady Brewer each had four, while Jonathan Jones, Paul Preece, Parker Davis, Ashton Davis, and Jaxon Nenni-Mills each recorded three tackles.
Tug Valley lost the runover battle 1-0 as Fluty lost a fumble in the game.
The loss for the Panthers sees them fall to 4-1 on the season. It is their second straight loss playing at Hurley as they fell 22-14 back in 2019.
Tug Valley fell all the way to No. 12 in the Class A rankings with the loss and will look to get back on track with a game at rival Tolsia on Friday night.
The Rebels are coming in with an 0-4 record on the season and have lost 12 straight games overall. Their last win was a 28-12 win over Mount View on Oct. 23, 2020.
Tolsia leads the all-time series with Tug Valley 12-4, but the Panthers won last season’s matchup 41-0. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at the Wilts Salmons Athletic Field in Glenhayes.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.