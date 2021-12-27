GLENHAYES — The Tug Valley Panthers nearly blew a big fourth quarter lead at rival Tolsia on Tuesday, Dec. 21 but the silver-and-black made the plays down the stretch to secure the 60-52 win inside Rebel Arena.
The Panthers (4-0) came out and wasted no time jumping over the rival Rebels as they built a 19-7 lead after the first eight minutes of play thanks to a 10 point quarter from freshman Joey Gollihue.
Tug Valley continued to build their lead in the second quarter as they outscored Tolsia 12-6 to take a 31-13 halftime lead.
The third quarter brought much of the same as head coach Garland “Rabbit” Thompson’s Tug Valley club outpaced the Rebels 17-11 as they built a 47-24 lead going into the fourth quarter.
The Panthers extended the lead to 26 early in the fourth at 50-24 and looked to be poised to blow their rivals out of their own gym, but head coach Brian Stacy’s Tolsia club never quit fighting and began to claw back into the game.
In fact, the Rebels actually made a game out of it as they cut the Panther lead to five at 52-47 with less than three minutes to play but Tug Valley was able to put the game away as Gollihue sank five of his six foul shots down the stretch to help secure the eight point win.
Gollihue was the leading scorer for Tug Valley on the night as he scored a career best 22 points. Senior Ethan Colegrove was right behind him in scoring as he finished with 19 points and narrowly missed his fourth double-double as he had nine rebounds, three assists, and two blocked shots.
Freshman Brady Brewer narrowly missed double-figures as he netted nine points on a trio of three-pointers while fellow freshman Ashton Davis scored five, Buddy Marcum followed with three, and Jonathan Wagoner totaled two.
Tug Valley was playing without the services of leading scorer Parker Davis who was sitting out while nursing a minor injury.
For Tolsia, freshman Parker Watts led the way as he finished with a game high 25 points on 10-25 shooting. He scored 15 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter.
The win for Tug Valley keeps them unbeaten as they improve to 4-0 on the season while Tolsia is still searching for their first win and they fell to 0-6.
The No. 3 ranked Panthers are set to return to action this week on Wednesday as they will face their toughest test yet with a road trip to Class AA No. 1 Williamstown.
Score by Quarters
TVHS (4-0): 19 12 17 12- 60
THS (0-6): 7 6 11 28 — 52
Scoring
TV: Gollihue 22, Colegrove 19, Brewer 9, A. Davis 5, Marcum 3, Wagoner 2, Preece 0.
T: Watts 25, Blackburn 7, Austin 5, Clayton 5, Lovins 4, Hofmeister 3, Dawson 2, Johnson 1.