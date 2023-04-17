Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

NAUGATUCK — Tug Valley swept a doubleheader from county rival Mingo Central with a pair of five-inning mercy rule wins on Monday evening in Naugatuck as they took the first game 8-0 and won the second game 13-3. 

"We hit the ball fairly well both games, the bats are coming alive," Tug coach Rocky Hall said. "Haleigh (Muncy) hit that home run and had a couple other hits. She's been struggling, but I told her between games that she was going to get there. We had several kids with multiple hits. Bailee (Hall) and Amelya (Wellman) have been hot all year, I just hope they stay hot. Kinna (Justice) had been hot early, cooled off a bit, but she's starting to pick it up. Tailyn (Russell) and McKynnli (Farley) are starting to come around too. Overall, we played pretty good today."

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

