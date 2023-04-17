NAUGATUCK — Tug Valley swept a doubleheader from county rival Mingo Central with a pair of five-inning mercy rule wins on Monday evening in Naugatuck as they took the first game 8-0 and won the second game 13-3.
"We hit the ball fairly well both games, the bats are coming alive," Tug coach Rocky Hall said. "Haleigh (Muncy) hit that home run and had a couple other hits. She's been struggling, but I told her between games that she was going to get there. We had several kids with multiple hits. Bailee (Hall) and Amelya (Wellman) have been hot all year, I just hope they stay hot. Kinna (Justice) had been hot early, cooled off a bit, but she's starting to pick it up. Tailyn (Russell) and McKynnli (Farley) are starting to come around too. Overall, we played pretty good today."
In game one Tug Valley senior pitcher Kinna Justice threw a shutout on her Senior Night as she held the Lady Miners to only one hit with nine strikeouts and no walks in her five innings pitched.
"Just like last year's seniors Kinna is going to be a big loss," Hall said of his lone senior "I just can't say enough about her. She's been consistent for us."
In game one Wellman led the Lady Panthers at the plate as she went a perfect 3-3 with a double, an RBI, and two runs scored. Justice went 2-3 with a double and an RBI while Bailee Hall also went 2-3 with an RBI and scored two runs.
Farley added a single and two RBIs while Russell also singled and knocked in a run for the Panthers.
For Mingo Central, Annie White had the lone hit as she singled on a bunt in the fourth inning. Freshman Aubrey Plummer took the loss as she gave up eight runs, seven earned, on nine hits with two Ks and a walk.
Mingo Central got their bats going a bit in game two as they jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning.
Ava Williams singled to start off the game and then White walked to put two runners on base. After a sacrifice bunt by Kaylin Joplin, Gianna Akers came through with a two-run single to right field.
Tug Valley answered with four runs in the bottom half of the inning however to take the lead and they never looked back in route to the 10-run win.
Justice, Wellman, and Muncy each went a perfect 3-3 at the plate in game two and all three drove in three runs. Muncy had the home run and a double, Justice legged out two triples, while Wellman ripped a double. For the day Wellman finished a perfect 6-6 at the plate with two doubles, four RBIs, and four runs scored.
Winning pitcher Bailee Hall went 2-4 with a double and scored three runs while Russell had an RBI double and Hailey Newsome added a single. Farley and Jessica Spaulding both recorded RBIs.
Hall pitched all five innings in the circle and allowed three runs on four hits with nine punchouts and two walks.
Akers singled home to run for the Lady Miners and Plummer brought home the third run on an RBI single in the fourth. Ava Williams and Mackendrick Hammond also had singles for Mingo Central.
Williams took the loss in the circle as she was tagged for 13 runs, 10 earned, on 13 hits with no strikeouts and no walks.
"We just couldn't put it together today, we hit the ball often today. Just couldn't get it in sync," Mingo coach Patrick Cline said. "Confidence is key, they've got to learn how to win against these good teams."
With the loss Mingo Central fell to 9-11 on the season while the two wins win for Tug Valley improved their record to 7-8 on the year. They have won three straight games and coach Hall hopes they are ready to take that next step as they head into the latter part of their schedule.
"The biggest for us thing is that 7-8-9 spot in the battling lineup," Hall said. "We've got to develop people there that can do it and do certain things for us. Michela (Swan) stepped in there and has done a pretty good job. She's got some talent; she can fly and has hand-eye coordination that you can't teach. We've been trying to develop her and those young girls. Hopefully we can be where we need to be at the end."
Score by Innings (Game 1)
Score by Innings (Game 2)
TVHS: 4 2 1 6 x - 13 13 0
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.