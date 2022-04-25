INEZ — The Tug Valley Panthers earned a come from behind win at cross-river rival Martin County on Saturday afternoon as they topped the Cardinals by a final score of 11-10.
Trailing 10-8 in the top of the seventh inning senior outfielder Alex Vance tripled home Brayden Dotson to cut the Cardinal lead to a single run.
After a Tanner Kirk walk, sophomore Conner Lackey helped out his own cause as he lined a clutch double into right field that would score Vance and Kirk to give the Panthers the lead at 11-10.
Now holding a slim lead Lackey went back to work in the ensuing half inning to try and secure the win. After allowing a leadoff single Lackey beared down and retired the next three batters to end the game.
Lackey pitched the complete game on the hill to get the win for Tug Valley as he battled allowing 10 runs (eight earned) on 10 hits with three Ks and four walks.
At the plate Lackey led the way with two hits and the two RBIs while Vance also had two knocks and scored three runs. Senior three-bagger Corey Wilson added two singles and a RBI while Zach Hall also singled in a run.
Tug Valley played a second game on Saturday and they suffered a lopsided defeated to Shelby Valley by a final of 20-4.
Wilson started the game on the mound and took the loss for Tug Valley. Five different pitchers toed the rubber in the game for coach Teddy Hall.
Vance led the way at the plate in the loss with two hits while Ashton Smith, Kirk, Lackey, and Hall each had singles.
Score by Innings
TVHS: 1 2 2 3 0 0 3 - 11 7 3
MCHS: 5 2 2 0 0 1 0 - 10 10 5
TUG VALLEY 19 VAN 9 (Friday, April 22)
Tug Valley brought their big sticks on offense against sectional foe Van as they scored a run in every inning of the game in route to a 19-9 win.
Conner Lackey led the way once again for the Panthers with three hits and four runs batted in in the win. Alex Vance singled twice, walked twice, and scored four runs while Ashton Smith and Zach Hall each singled twice. Hall had two RBIs while Smith scored three times.
Senior Nick Alley had a two RBI triple while Tanner Kirk and Connar Gillman each added a single and scored three runs. Austin Smith had two RBIs and Corey Wilson also recorded a RBI for Tug.
Alley was the winning pitcher for the Panthers as he went 3.1 innings and allowed two runs on just three hits. Ashton Smith and Lackey also pitched out of the pen for Tug.
Score by Innings
TVHS: 4 3 3 4 2 2 1 - 19 12 5
VHS: 0 0 5 2 0 2 0 - 9 6 8
TOLSIA 7 TUG VALLEY 6 (Thursday, April 21)
The Panthers dug themselves a big hole in a loss to rival Tolsia on Thursday as they allowed five runs in the first and two runs in the second to fall behind 7-1.
The Panthers battled back with three runs in the fifth and single runs in the sixth and seventh inning to cut the Rebel lead to one but they stranded the bases loaded to end the game.
Zach Hall had the big swing on the night for Tug Valley as he drilled a two-run homer to left field in the Panther three run fifth inning.
Corey Wilson led the way with two hits for Tug while Tanner Kirk, Conner Lackey, and Nick Alley each had singles.
Kirk started the game and took the loss for Tug Valley. Four players toed the rubber for Tug as Lackey, Hall, and Wilson also recorded outs.
Julian Vance was the winning pitcher for Tolsia as he went 5.1 innings and allowed five runs on five hits with six Ks. David Dingess earned the save. Vance also led the way batting for Tolsia with two hits and three RBIs.
Score by Innings
TVHS: 1 0 0 0 3 1 1 - 6 6 3
THS: 5 2 0 0 0 0 x - 7 7 4
PIKE CENTRAL 10 TUG VALLEY 9 (Tuesday, April 19)
Tug Valley blew a 9-5 lead over the final three innings against Pike Central including a three run seventh inning from the Hawks as they came away with the walk-off win.
Tanner Kirk paced Tug Valley with two hits, two RBIs, and a run scored while Conner Lackey also knocked in two runs with a double.
Brayden Dotson added a two RBI single and Alex Vance also had a single and a RBI to round out the offense for Tug.
Corey Wilson took the loss in relief for the Panthers.
Tug Valley's season record pulls even at .500 on the season at 11-11 and they will once again have a busy week ahead.
The Panthers will play at East Ridge on Monday and at Westside on Tuesday prior to returning home to play Wayne on Thursday. Tug Valley will end the week with a clash at sectional foe Sherman on Friday night.
Score by Innings
TVHS: 2 1 2 0 4 0 0 - 9 5 5
PCHS: 0 0 3 2 1 1 3 - 10 6 2