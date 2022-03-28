NAUGATUCK – Tug Valley used a relentless offensive attack to beat Van 16-9 in what served as an offensive explosion for both teams.
Conner Lackey picked up the win on the hill for Tug Valley. The hurler went one and two-thirds innings, allowing no hits while fanning three. Corey Wilson started the game for TV while Alex Vance and Ooten entered the game out of the bullpen.
Brayden Roe was saddled with the loss for Van Bulldogs Varsity. The righty surrendered 11 runs on seven hits over three frames while striking out one.
In the first frame, Roe did work with his bat and plated a run with a single on a 2-2 count.
Tug Valley wasn’t going to go away quietly.
Nick Alley grounded out, and in the process, pushed home a run to knot the game at 1-1.
The Panthers pulled away for good with ten runs in the third inning.
Conner Lackey doubled on a 1-0 count to plate a pair of runs before Dakota Ooten homered on a deep drive off the scoreboard in left field to plate two runs.
Corey Wilson singled to plate a run and then Ashton Smith grounded out to push home another. To top off the scoring in the frame, Alex Vance singled on the first pitch of the at-bat to plate a run and give TV the 11-1 lead.
Van exploded with eight runs in the fifth inning to cut the Tug Valley lead back down to two at 11-9. Isiah Perdue, Chris Price, Josh Marcum, and Brady Green all notched RBI hits.
The Panthers however added four runs in bottom of the fourth and one in the sixth to put the game away. Van tallied five errors in the game which resulted in unearned runs for the Panthers.
Tug Valley gathered 11 hits on the day. Vance, Ooten, and Smith each logged multiple hits for Tug Valley.
Van garnered nine hits. Shawn Booth, Roe, and Price all had multiple hits for Van. Price, Roe, and Booth each collected multiple knocks.
VAN – 1 0 0 0 8 0 0 – 9 9 5
TGV – 0 1 10 0 4 1 X – 16 11 2
SHERMAN 7 TUG VALLEY 4
The Sherman Tide remained unbeaten on Friday night as they overcame a 4-1 5th inning deficit to sectional foe Tug Valley and came away with the 7-4 win at Panther Mart Park.
The Tide (5-0) jumped ahead as they took a 1-0 in the top of the 1st on a RBI single by Holden Allen.
Tug Valley (1-2) then went to work offensively in the bottom of the 2nd as freshman Austin Smith walked, stole second, and later scored on wild pitch to tie the game up at one apiece.
Two other baserunners, Elijah Fluty and Nick Alley, also reached base via walk and came around to score later in the inning when Alex Vance dribbled one in front of the plate and the Tide defense threw the ball down the right field line to give TVHS the 3-1 lead.
The Panthers added to the lead in the ensuing inning as Tanner "Boo Boo" Kirk reached on a dropped third strike, stole second, and then scored on another error by the Tide to give Tug the three run lead.
Sherman would tie the game up in the top of the 5th as senior All-Stater Josh Jenkins clubbed a two run home run to right center to make it 4-3 and a Tug Valley error allowed the Tide to tie it up at 4 two batters later.
The Tide took the lead for good in the top of the 6th as Jason Whitehead scored after Clay Massey was able to reach on an error and then Allen hit a sacrifice fly to left to score Massey as they took the 6-4 lead.
Sherman added another run in the 7th as Logan Green doubled home Jace Evans to push the lead to 7-4.
Coach Jeremiah Petry brought in Jenkins to close out the game in the bottom of the 7th and he did just that as the flamethrower struck out the side needing to throw just 10 pitches.
Tristian Clemens picked up the win in relief for the Tide as he pitched three perfect innings and struck out five batters. Allen Started the game and pitched the first three innings allowing four runs, two earned, on one hit with nine Ks and six walks.
Nick Alley took the loss in relief for Tug Valley as he went two innings and gave up three runs, one earned, on two hits with three walks and no strikeouts.
Sophomore Conner Lackey started the game and finished with a no decision as he went five innings allowing four runs, two earned, on seven hits while striking out eight hitters and walking four.
Jenkins finished 3-3 at the plate with the 2 run bomb while Greene finished 3-4 with three singles. Allen added two hits and a pair of RBI while catcher Seth Ward laced a double.
Vance had the lone hit for Tug Valley, an infield single in the 2nd inning.
Sherman improved to 5-0 on the season with the win while Tug Valley dropped to 1-2.
TVHS was scheduled to play Martin County on Monday, Riverview on Tuesday, and travel to rival Mingo Central on Thursday. That game will be played at Lefty Hamilton Park in Williamson.
Tug Valley closes out the week with a game at Wayne on Friday and a home game against East Ridge on Saturday at 11:00 a.m.
Score by Innings
SHS: 1 0 0 0 3 2 1 - 7 9 2
TVHS: 0 3 1 0 0 0 0 - 4 1 4