NAUGATUCK — The Tug Valley Panthers will open up with a tough game as they will host Class AA Shady Spring in the 2022 season opener Thursday night at Bob Brewer Stadium.
The Tigers are looking to make their fourth appearance in the playoffs in the past five years this season, after they finished 7-4 a year ago and were eliminated in the first round of the postseason.
Tug Valley traveled to Shady Spring a year ago as the two teams played for the first time since 1999. The Tigers had their way with the Panthers as they won the game 42-0.
The Tigers will have plenty of new faces on the field this season as head coach Vince Culicerto is replacing several talented players from last season’s squad.
Gone is All-State linebacker Bryson Pinardo as he is now at Glenville State. Also gone is QB Cameron Manns after he elected not to come out and play his senior season.
Expected to lead the Tigers on both sides of the ball this season is linebacker/running back James Sellards, who was a full-time starter on defense for the Tigers last season but will see more time in the backfield this season, according to his head coach.
Expected to step in Manns’ shoes at quarterback is Brady Green, who missed all but one game last season due to a torn ACL. Tyler Mackey is back as an experienced receiver, as is Jalon Bailey.
The Tigers will be extremely young on the front line, according to Culicerto, as only two starters return on both sides of the ball in John Hinkle and Gavin Davis.
The situation for head coach Hady Ford and Tug Valley this season as the Panthers have a boat load of experience returning, losing only two seniors.
All five linemen are back as Luke Bartrum, Jonathan Wagoner, Jonathan Jones, Josh Messer and Dakoda Walker will be blocking for sophomore QB Elijah Fluty, who is also back as signal caller.
In the backfield Adam Slone and Bryson Elia will split time while Buddy Marcum will play tight end/h-back, and Ashton Davis, Dakota Ooten, Brady Brewer, Riley Burton and Tanner Urconis will split time at receiver.
Defensively, Slone is expected to lead the way at linebacker while Austin Smith, Jaxon Nenni-Mills and Paul Preece will also see plenty of time on that side of the ball.
The Thursday night season opener will become a tradition moving forward for Tug Valley as the Panthers plan to open the season on Thursday every year, including next year when Mingo Central comes to Naugatuck to renew the county rivalry.
Kickoff between Tug Valley and Shady Spring is set for 7:30 p.m.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.