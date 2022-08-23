Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Scott Tug Scrimmage 2022-12.JPG
From left, Tug Valley offensive linemen Dakoda Walker, Josh Messer, Jonathan Jones, Jonathan Wagoner and Luke Bartrum look to the sideline during a preseason scrimmage against Scott on Friday, Aug. 12, at Bob Brewer Stadium.

 Jarrid McCormick | Williamson Daily News

NAUGATUCK — The Tug Valley Panthers will open up with a tough game as they will host Class AA Shady Spring in the 2022 season opener Thursday night at Bob Brewer Stadium.

The Tigers are looking to make their fourth appearance in the playoffs in the past five years this season, after they finished 7-4 a year ago and were eliminated in the first round of the postseason.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

