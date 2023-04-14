Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

New Tug Valley girls head coach Seth Ooten is shown talking to the Lady Panthers during a timeout of a game at Belfry this past season. 

 Jarrid McCormick | Williamson Daily News

NAUGATUCK — In a highly anticipated move, Tug Valley High School has tabbed Seth Ooten as the new girls basketball coach. 

Ooten's name appeared on the upcoming Mingo County Board of Education Agenda under the Professional Extracurricular Assignments tab. The move is pending BOE approval and should be made official during the regular meeting on April 18. 

