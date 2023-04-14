NAUGATUCK — In a highly anticipated move, Tug Valley High School has tabbed Seth Ooten as the new girls basketball coach.
Ooten's name appeared on the upcoming Mingo County Board of Education Agenda under the Professional Extracurricular Assignments tab. The move is pending BOE approval and should be made official during the regular meeting on April 18.
"I'm thankful for the opportunity and excited to get to work," Ooten said on Friday. "I especially want to thank Dr. Doug Ward and coach Clyde Farley for asking me to come help with the program in 2018. I wouldn't be in this position if it wasn't for them."
Ooten has served as the lead assistant coach under Clyde Farley since Farley came back to Naugatuck in the 2018-2019 season.
Ooten was a key part of first-ever Tug Valley girls basketball State Championship team in 2021, serving as the main defensive coach of a team that allowed an average of 33 points in their three state tournament games.
Not only does Ooten have already have a good relationship with the players that will be returning for Tug Valley next season, but his overall resume speaks for itself.
Ooten is a 2002 graduate of Tug Valley High and was a multiple-sport standout athlete for the Panthers. He was a highly gifted and versatile athlete excelling in football, baseball and basketball.
He was a four-year letterman in baseball and basketball and was a member of the 2001 Class AA 2nd Team All-State Team in football. He led all West Virginia classes in touchdown passes that season with 21.
He was a member of the Panthers 2001 Class AA Boys Basketball State Runner-up team and was a Class AA All-State Team Honorable Mention recipient in both 2001 and 2002. He was also inducted into the TVHS Athletic Hall of Fame in 2022.
Aside from being the assistant coach on the girls squad Ooten has also served as the assistant in the past for the Tug Valley baseball team and currently is the assistant coach for the Kermit Middle baseball squad.
The Lady Panthers will return a lot of talent from a team that went to the Class A Region IV CO-Final on the hardwood this past season including All-State selections Kenzie Browning and Haven Deskins and multi-sport standout Bailee Hall.
