Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

DSC_5520.JPG
Buy Now

Tug Valley's Jacob Jones takes a cut in the Panthers 12-0 loss at Man on Monday, April 24. 

 Cameron Maynard | HD Media

MAN - Class A's seventh-ranked squad in the Man Hillbillies hosted sectional foe Tug Valley at William "Tootie" Carter Field on Monday night, and coach Mike Crosby's team cruised to an easy 12-0 shutout victory.

Braxton Messer took the mound for the Hillbillies and no-hit the Panthers, tossing all five innings with 11 Ks and two walks.

HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.

Tags

Recommended for you

Featured Local Savings