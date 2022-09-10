Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

tug football 2022 huddle .JPG
Tug Valley head coach Hady Ford talks with his team during the season opening win against Shady Spring. 

 Jarrid McCormick | Williamson Daily News

WILLOW WOOD, Ohio — The Tug Valley Panthers moved to 3-0 on the season on Friday night as they traveled to Ohio and topped Symmes Valley by a final of 27-6. 

Sophomore quarterback Elijah Fluty completed 12-23 passes for 172 yards and two scores to lead the Panthers while adding one more score on the ground. 

