WILLOW WOOD, Ohio — The Tug Valley Panthers moved to 3-0 on the season on Friday night as they traveled to Ohio and topped Symmes Valley by a final of 27-6.
Sophomore quarterback Elijah Fluty completed 12-23 passes for 172 yards and two scores to lead the Panthers while adding one more score on the ground.
Fluty hit tight end Buddy Marcum for a 38 yard touchdown pass late in the first quarter to get the scoring started as the Panthers jumped out to a 6-0 lead.
Fluty fired his second touchdown pass in the second quarter as he found Riley Damron for a 24 yard score and the Panthers ensuing two-point conversion was unsuccessful as they took a 12-0 lead into halftime.
Coach Hady Ford's got the ball first to start the second half and came out ready to play as they marched down the field and then finished off the drive with a 4 yard touchdown run by Adam Slone.
Fluty then hit Ashton Davis for the two-point conversion and the Panthers took a 20-0 early in the third quarter.
The score remained the same until midway through the fourth when Fluty broke two tackles and ran into the end zone from 19 yards away. Caleb Totten drilled the PAT and Tug took the 27-0 lead.
The Panther defense was lights out all game long and nearly pitched a shutout but Symmes Valley got a late touchdown after a drive against the second string defense to reach the final score of 27-6.
The Panther defensive unit held the Vikings to only 102 total yards in the ball game as they only ran for 49 yards on 34 attempts. Tug Valley gained 300 yards of offense in the win and had a balanced attack as they threw for 172 and ran for 128.
Austin Smith was Tug's leading rusher with 67 yards on nine carries, Fluty had 52 yards on seven attempts, and Bryson Elia had 21 yards on eight carries.
Six different Panthers caught passes on the day as Marcum led the way with 68 yards on two catches and the TD. Damron had the 24 yard score, Smith had three catches for 16 yards, Dakota Ooten had two catches for 25 yards, Ashton Davis had one grab for 17 yards, and Brady Brewer had a 12 yard catch.
Marcum led Tug Valley on the defensive side as he lived in the Viking backfield with 14 total tackles, including six for a loss and two sacks. Dakoda Walker had seven tackles with two coming for a loss while Elia also had seven tackles and an interception.
Luke Bartum, Jaxon Nenni-Mills, Damron, and Smith each added four stops apiece while Davis and Brewer were credited with three tackles.
The win clinched the seventh 3-0 start in program history for Tug Valley and they will look to advance to 4-0 for just the third time ever this Friday night as they host East Ridge back at Bob Brewer Stadium.
The game will be the 2022 Homecoming contest for the Panthers and the also the 2022 Hall of Fame game. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
TV: Elijah Fluty 38 yard pass to Buddy Marcum (Kick No Good)
TV: Fluty 24 yard pass to Riley Damron (Pass failed)
TV: 4 yard run Adam Slone (Fluty to Ashton Davis)
TV: 19 yard run Fluty (Caleb Totten Kick Good)
SV: Aleck Beckett 6 yard pass to Willie Jones (Run failed)
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.