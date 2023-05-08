NAUGATUCK — No. 4 seed Tug Valley started the postseason off with a six-inning win on Monday night as they cruised past No. 5 seed Van by a final score of 12-2 in the opening round of the Class A Region IV Section I Tournament at Panther Mart Park.
The Panthers used three different pitchers in the win as coach Teddy Hall was keeping an eye on his pitch counts in order to keep some of his arms available going forward in the double-elimination tournament.
Tug Valley held Van to only two hits on the night as Dakota Ooten was credited with the win going three innings allowing two runs, one earned, on one hit with five strikeouts and two walks.
Austin Smith pitched two scoreless innings in relief allowing one hit with four strikeouts while Zack Hall pitched a hitless inning punching out one batter.
"Dakota started off really good for us, all three of our pitchers did," coach Hall said. "We were trying to get a strategy going, come this time of year you've got to have your arms are available on days when you need them. We kind of held some guys to make sure if we get in a bind tomorrow or Wednesday we'll have the guys on the mound who give is the best chance to win...Fielding was pretty solid. We made good contact today. We really had some good at bats. We made them make some plays and it worked out for us today."
Tug Valley scored a run in all six innings of the game as they plated two runs in the first, second, and fourth innings while scoring four in the third and single runs in both the fifth and sixth innings.
The Panthers pounded out 12 hits led by Zack Hall who went a perfect 4-4 with an RBI and three runs scored. Julian Vance had a pair of double and an RBI while Dakota Ooten went 2-4 with a triple and knocked in a run.
Conner Lackey and Austin Smith also had a double and scored twice while Smith also knocked in a run. Brayden Dotson singled and was credited with a team high three RBIs, Chandler Copley had a single, while Elijah Fluty, Ashton Smith, and Hayden Brumfield each had RBIs.
"All season long if I would rank our team in three phases of the game I would rank pitching one, fielding two, and hitting third," coach Hall said. "Our hitting has been our weakest all year...If we can hit like this throughout this sectional tournament, I think some people will be surprised, I really do."
Van scored their runs in the second and third innings as their only two hits came off the bat of third baseman Bryson Davis, both singles. Cade Price took the loss as he went 4.2 innings allowing 11 runs, seven earned, on 11 hits with five strikeouts and three walks.
"We weren't near aggressive enough at the plate tonight, took too many pitches. To be honest we just weren't ready to play it seemed like," Van coach David Gogas said. "We had been hitting the ball like crazy and we didn't today. It just seemed like we locked up. No aggression whatsoever. I thought our pitcher pitched well, but our defense was atrocious. We didn't make simple plays and you can't win ballgames like that. But hats off to Tug, they hit the ball well and pitched the ball well."
With the win Tug Valley improved to 8-16 on the season and will advance to play at No. 1 seed Buffalo on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
The Bulldogs fell to 4-20 with the loss but remained alive in the postseason as they will await the loser of No. 2 seed Man and No. 3 seed Sherman in an elimination game on Wednesday.
I told them you're not out of it, you've got to be beat again," Gogas said of his postgame message to his team. "When you get in tournament play the pitching is unpredictable, you just never know. So, we'll practice on Tuesday and be ready to get back out there on Wednesday."
TVHS: 2 2 4 2 1 1 - 12 12 3
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.