NAUGATUCK — No. 4 seed Tug Valley advanced in the opening round of the Class A Region IV Section I Tournament on Monday, May 2 as they mercy-ruled No. 5 seed Van by a final score of 9-1 in five innings.
With the win Tug Valley advanced to play No. 1 seed Sherman on Tuesday night while Van will fall to the losers bracket and play an elimination game between the loser of No. 2 seed Buffalo and No. 3 seed Man on Wednesday.
In the win over the Lady Bulldogs on Monday Tug Valley jumped ahead in the first inning as Autumn Hall led the inning off with a single and was followed by Emily Hatfield with a RBI triple and Haleigh Muncy who ripped a RBI double to left.
The Lady Panthers added a run in the ensuing second inning as Autumn Hall singled into center which scored Mckynnli Farley to make it 3-0 Tug.
Head coach Rocky Hall's club had their biggest offensive output in the third inning as they plated six runs to blow the game open at 9-0.
Third baseman Amelya Wellman cleared the bases with a three-run double in the frame while Tailyn Russell knocked in a pair with a single to right. Jessica Spaulding also had a RBI and scored a run in the inning and Cassidy Griffey singled and scored.
Van finally got on the scoreboard in the top of the fourth inning when Kevi Price tripled and then came into score on a RBI single from catcher Jazmyn Gibson to make the score 9-1.
Senior Autumn Hall earned the win in the circle for Tug Valley as she pitched three scoreless innings striking out eight hitters and allowing zero hits and just one walk.
Kinna Justice pitched the final two innings and gave up the one run on two hits while striking out five Bulldog batters.
Emma Wilcox took the loss in the circle for Van as she was tagged for nine runs (two earned) on seven hits with two Ks and two walks. She also hit two batters.
The win for Tug Valley improved their record to 15-12 on the season while Van saw their record dip to 13-11.
Score by Innings
VHS: 0 0 0 1 0 - 1 2 2
TVHS: 2 1 6 0 x - 9 7 0