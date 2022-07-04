NAUGATUCK — County rivals Tug Valley and Mingo Central faced off on the gridiron this past week as the Miners traveled to Bob Brewer Stadium to compete in a 7v7 passing camp.
The camp was originally supposed to feature the two Mingo schools along with Wyoming East and Tolsia, but the Rebels dropped out of the camp at the last minute.
Aside from the 7v7 passing camp, the linemen from each of the squads also competed in several “big man challenges.”
Tug Valley has attended four total passing camps this summer, and head coach Hady Ford said he was pleased with the growth he saw from his team since the first camp at Chapmanville.
“The main thing is just getting these guys extra reps,” Ford said. “Our quarterback (Elijah Fluty) was a freshman last year, so he’s still new to the system. But he’s starting to see things a lot better this year. The more reps we can get him and these receivers, the better our offense will look week one.”
Second year Mingo Central coach Chase Moore also has a young signal caller as sophomore Caden Porter is taking the snaps under center after seeing several starts as a freshman.
“I know the kind of athletes they have down here at Tug, so I knew this would be good opportunity for us to come down here and knock the cobwebs off against some good competition,” Moore said. “Then we’ll do the same thing at Logan on Wednesday. It’s just all about getting these guys as many reps as they can together.”
The three-week summer practice period has now came to an end as both Mingo teams will now rest up prior to the start of the regular season Aug. 1.
The Panthers are set to open the 2022 regular season Thursday, Aug. 25, at home against Shady Spring while Mingo Central will kick the season off Friday, Sept. 2, at Westside.