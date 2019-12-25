RIO GRANDE, Ohio — The Tug Valley Lady Panthers picked up a good win on Saturday afternoon in the first annual Woods Lumber girls basketball classic at Newt Oliver Arena on the campus of the University of Rio Grande as they defeated Meigs, Ohio, by a final score of 62-36.
Coach Clyde Farley’s club came out in their pressure full-court defense and forced eight turnovers in the first half and jumped ahead to an early lead over the Lady Marauders as they pulled away to a 20-8 lead after the first eight minutes of play.
The Lady Panthers (3-1) added to that lead in the second stanza as they totaled 19 points compared to eight for Meigs to take a 39-16 halftime lead.
Coach Farley played his entire bench in the second half of the contest but the Lady Panthers were still able to win both quarters as they secured the 26-point win.
Tug Valley had a balanced attack against the Lady Marauders as they landed four starters in double-figures with the fifth starter finishing with eight points.
Junior forward Makayla May led the Lady Panthers in scoring as she swished in a team high 18 points while sohomore point guard Kalyea Baisden followed her with 12 and dished out eight assists.
Sophomore center Brooklyn Evans was right behind her with 11 while junior guard Alyssa Newsome chipped in 10.
Sophomore forward Autumn Hall just missed double-figures scoring eight points but led the team with 18 rebounds, including eight on the offensive end. May and Evans each added eight rebounds as they won battle on the boards 50-28.
Mallory Hawley was the bright spot for coach Heath Hudson’s squad as she scored a game high 29 points on the strength of a dozen field goals.
For the contest, Tug Valley forced Meigs into 29 turnovers and picked up 13 steals. The Lady Panthers finished 9-15 from the charity stripe while Meigs hit 6-8.
The win for the Lady Panthers gave them three straight victories heading into the Christmas holiday as they sit with a 3-1 record on the season.
They are scheduled to be back in action coming out of the Christmas break in the Sissonville Holiday Tournament as they are set to play Class AAA St. Albans on Friday at before meeting up with Class AAA Elkins on Saturday.
St. Albans is coached by former Logan and Marshall standout Shayna Gore.
Tipoff for Friday nights game is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday’s contest is scheduled for approximately 2:45 p.m.
Score by quarters
TVHS: 20 19 12 11 — 62
MHS: 8 8 11 9 — 36
Scoring
Tug Valley: May 18, Baisden 12, Evans 11, Newsome 10, Hall 8, Gillman 2, Evans 1.
Meigs: Hawley 29, Lisle 4, Hall 3.