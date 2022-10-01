GLENHAYES — The No. 12 ranked Tug Valley Panthers got back to their winning ways on Friday night against rival Tolsia as they traveled to Wilts Salmons Athletic Field and blew out the Rebels by a final of 44-7.
The Panthers (5-1) jumped all over winless Tolsia from the get go as they scored 12 points in the first quarter of play.
The Rebels got a score early in the second quarter when Luke Williamson hit David Dingess on a 66 yard touchdown pass and Miguel Camara's PAT made the score 12-7.
Head coach Hady Ford's Panther squad would dominate the rest of the way as they scored two times before the half to take a 24-7 lead into the break and then added 20 more third quarter points to reach the final margin of 44-7.
Tug Valley heavily outgained Tolsia in yardage on the night as they amassed 463 yards of total offense compared to just 150 yards for the Rebels.
The Panthers had a balanced attack as they passed for 202 yards and ran for 261 on the ground being led by Adam Slone's 149 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries.
Four different ball carriers had rushing scores in the win for TVHS as Bryson Elia added 76 yards and a score, Austin Smith rumbled for 24 yards and a TD, and QB Elijah Fluty ran two times for 15 yards and a TD.
In the air Fluty added two more scores as he finished 13-20 with 120 yards passing. Backup QB Jaxon Nenni-Mills came in and also completed 5-11 passes for 82 yards.
Catching the two receiving scores for Tug was Julian Vance who had three catches for 39 yards and Elia who had added three catches and 33 yards in the receiving game.
Paul Preece was the Panthers leading receiver coming down with three balls for 62 yards while Brady Brewer led with four receptions and picked up 37 yards receiving and Smith caught two passes for 28 yards.
For Tolsia, Williamson finished just 4-12 in the passing game for 114 yards, the one long TD, and three interceptions. Levi Parsley was the Rebels leading rusher picking up 46 yards on nine totes.
Defensively Tug was led by junior defensive lineman Buddy Marcum as he produced nine tackles including two sacks and five total stops behind the line of scrimmage.
Ashton Davis added five tackles including two sacks, Slone had five stops and one sack, and Luke Bartrum also recorded a sack. Brewer, Preece, and Elia each picked off a Tolsia pass in the win while Dakoda Walker blocked a Tolsia punt.
Jason Vanhoose picked off a pass on defense for Tolsia while Cole Jordan and Caleb Walker paced the defense with five tackles each.
The win for Tug Valley improves them to 5-1 on the season and gives them their second straight lopsided win over their Wayne County rival as they shutout the Rebels 41-0 in 2021.
The loss for Tolsia keeps them winless on the season as they fell to 0-5. Head coach David Thompson's team will be looking for their first win next week when they welcome Class AA Mingo Central to Glenhayes.
The Panthers will now get a week off to rest as they enter into their bye week before returning to action back at Bob Brewer Stadium on Oct. 14 against Mount View.
Score by Quarters
TVHS (5-1): 12 12 20 0 - 44
THS (0-5): 0 7 0 0 - 7
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
TV: Elijah Fluty 16 yard pass to Bryson Elia (Aiden Bosserman PAT no good)
TV: 29 yard run Adam Slone (Bosserman PAT no good)
Second Quarter
T: Luke Williamson 66 yard pass to David Dingess (Miguel Camara PAT)
TV: 7 yard run Slone (Jacob White PAT no good)
TV: 21 yard run Elia (Bosserman PAT no good)
Third Quarter
TV: 10 yard run Fluty (White PAT no good)
TV: Fluty 4 yard pass to Julian Vance (Bosserman PAT)
TV: 4 yard run Austin Smith (Bosserman PAT)