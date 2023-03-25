Tug Valley dropped their only two games on the diamond this past week as they fell to Martin County 12-7 on Monday night and were shutout by defending Class AA champion Logan 14-0 on Thursday.
MARTIN COUNTY 12 TUG VALLEY 7 (Monday, March 20)
Tug Valley was ahead of the host Cardinals 6-4 in the sixth inning of Monday night's game but allowed Martin County to put up eight runs in the bottom of the inning to pull away for the 12-7 win.
The Cardinal took an early 4-0 lead after the first inning of play but Teddy Hall's Panthers battled back with two runs in the fourth and a four spot in the fifth.
In the fourth inning Tug Valley got on the board when junior Julian Vance drilled a double to left field that sent two runners home to cut their deficit to 4-2.
In the ensuing fifth, Conner Lackey and Dakota Ooten both singled and then Brayden Dotson worked a walk to load the bases. Freshman Gavin Fitzpatrick delivered a two-out RBI single and then Ashton Smith followed with a run scoring knock to tie the game at four apiece.
Vance then came up big like he did in the fourth as he pulled a hard hit single into left that scored both Dotson and courtesy runner Connar Gilman to give TVHS the 6-4 lead.
The lead wouldn't hold however as the Tug pitching faltered in the sixth and the Cards capitalized with the eight-run inning.
Ashton Smith was credited with the loss for Tug as he came in in the sixth and retired just one batter but allowed three runs on one hit with two walks.
Ooten started the game and pitched well, particularly after the first inning, as he went five innings on the bump allowing four runs, two earned, on six hits with five punchouts and zero walks.
Zach hall also pitched in relief and gave up five runs, one earned, on four hits.
Vance was the lead man at the plate with his two hits and game high five RBIs while Lackey also had two base knocks.
Score by Innings
TVHS: 0 0 0 2 4 0 1 - 7 7 7
MCHS: 4 0 0 0 0 8 x - 12 11 3
LOGAN 14 TUG VALLEY 0 (Thursday, March 23)
Two-time defending Class AA champion Logan made their first ever trip to Panther Mart Park on Thursday night to play Tug Valley and the Wildcats came away with a 14-0 mercy-rule win in five innings.
Logan scored early and often as they sent four runs across in the first inning and then plated six more in the second to take a 10-0 lead after two. They added two runs in both the third and the fourth inning to reach their final total of 14 runs.
Konner Lowe went 2-3 at the plate for Logan with four RBIs, including a three-run home run to right center in the second inning. Radford commit Dawson Maynard matched his four RBIs as he finished 3-4 at the dish with a triple, two singles, and a pair of stolen bases.
Leadoff man Aiden Slack reached base all four times as he went 2-2 with a walk and a HBP while scoring a game high four runs. Catcher Jake Ramey added a single and knocked in a pair while winning pitcher Garrett Williamson also singled home a run.
Williamson started on the bump and went two innings allowing just one hit with five strikeouts and two walks. Freshman Ivan Miller fired two innings in relief and he allowed just one hit while fanning three and walking one. Slack fired one hitless inning with a pair of Ks.
Julian Vance had the only two hits of the night for Tug Valley as he doubled in the first and followed that up with a single in the third.
Conner Lackey started the game for Tug Valley and took the loss as he lasted two innings and was tagged for 10 runs, eight earned, on seven hits with four strikeouts and three walks.
Austin Smith pitched 2.2 innings in relief and gave up two runs on three hits with six Ks and zero walks.
Score by Innings
LHS: 4 6 2 2 0 - 14 11 3
TVHS: 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 2 6