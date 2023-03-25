Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Tug Valley dropped their only two games on the diamond this past week as they fell to Martin County 12-7 on Monday night and were shutout by defending Class AA champion Logan 14-0 on Thursday. 

MARTIN COUNTY 12 TUG VALLEY 7 (Monday, March 20)

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

