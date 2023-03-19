MAN — Tug Valley dropped their first two games of the season on Saturday in the 1st Annual Guyandotte Wooden Bat Classic at Tootie Carter Field in Man as they fell 6-0 to Sherman in game 1 and lost 8-5 to Westside in the consolation game.
In the opening game against the Tide the Panthers never could get their bats going against the sectional foe. Sherman pitcher AJ Skeens picked up the win as he struck out 17 Tug Valley batters in 6.2 scoreless innings to go along with three hits and three walks.
Luke Tagliente pitched to one batter and struck him out to make 18 Ks on the game for Panther hitters.
Ashton Smith started the game and took the loss for Tug as he went one inning and allowed two runs on two his with one K and three walks.
Austin Smith came on in relief and gave up two runs, one earned, on two hits with seven Ks and two walks. Dakota Ooten gave up two runs over two innings with two hits, three punchouts, and two walks.
Conner Lackey doubled for coach Teddy Hall while Zach Hall and Breydon Dotson each had singles.
In the consolation game against the Renegades, Tug Valley trailed 2-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning but posted four runs to go on top by two.
Elijah Fluty worked a walk to start the Tug half of the fourth and then Julian Vance singled to put two runners on. Dakota Ooten followed with a RBI single to score Fluty and make the score 2-1.
After Austin Smith was hit by a pitch to load the bases, Gavin Fitzpatrick lifted a sacrifice fly to left to score Vance and tie the game up at two.
Later in the inning with two outs, Ashton Smith came up with a clutch two-RBI single into center to score both Austin Smith and Ooten and make it 4-2 in favor of Tug.
The lead didn't last for long however as Westside quickly answered with five runs in the top of the fifth inning to surge back in front 7-4.
Zach Hall scored a run on a wild pitch in the ensuing bottom of the fifth but that was the last time the Panthers would cross the plate in the game.
Conner Lackey started the game and pitched well for Tug as he went four innings and two unearned runs on just one hit with eight strikeouts and two walks.
Hall was handed the loss as he gave up five runs, just two earned, on three hits, three walks, and two Ks in 0.2 innings pitched.
Elijah Fluty pitched two hitless innings in relief and gave up just one run with four punchouts and four walks.
Vance led the Panthers at the plate with three singles while Fluty, Ooten, Hall, and Ashton Smith each had singles. Ashton Smith led with the two RBIs while Ooten and Gavin Fitzpatrick also knocked in runs.
Score by Innings (Game 1)
SHS: 0 0 0 2 2 0 2 - 6 6 0
TVHS: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 3 1
Score by Innings (Game 2)
WHS: 0 0 2 0 5 0 1 - 8 5 2
TVHS: 0 0 0 4 1 0 0 - 5 7 6
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.