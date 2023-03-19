Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

tug baseball conner lackey hit.JPG
Tug Valley’s Conner Lackey connects with a pitch in a game during the 2022 season for the Panthers.

 Jarrid McCormick | Williamson Daily News

MAN — Tug Valley dropped their first two games of the season on Saturday in the 1st Annual Guyandotte Wooden Bat Classic at Tootie Carter Field in Man as they fell 6-0 to Sherman in game 1 and lost 8-5 to Westside in the consolation game. 

In the opening game against the Tide the Panthers never could get their bats going against the sectional foe. Sherman pitcher AJ Skeens picked up the win as he struck out 17 Tug Valley batters in 6.2 scoreless innings to go along with three hits and three walks. 

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

