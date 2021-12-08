Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

The Tug Valley Panthers had a tune-up a couple of tune up games this past week to get prepared for the upcoming start of the 2021-2022 regular season. Head coach Garland “Rabbit” Thompson’s club played at Class AAA Logan last Wednesday and then played against Richwood at home on Friday as part of the “Meet the Panthers” night. TVHS is set to start the regular season on Friday, Dec. 10 and Saturday, Dec. 11 in a two-day tournament at Westside.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Mingo County.

