WILLIAMSON — Mingo Central and Tug Valley met for the final preseason scrimmage game for both teams on Friday, Dec. 2 inside the historic Williamson Fieldhouse. Panther head coach Garland "Rabbit" Thompson and Miner head coach Stan Elkins were back at their old stomping grounds as they were both assistant coaches for the Williamson Wolfpack under former Wolfpack coach Curt Fletcher, who now serves as an assistant on Thompson's staff in Naugatuck. The Panthers and Miners will meet up two more times in the regular season. Both teams' are set to tip-off the season on Dec. 9 against AAA opponents with Mingo Central hosting Lincoln County and Tug Valley heading to Westside.
Tug and Mingo face-off in final tune up game of preseason
Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
jmccormick
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today