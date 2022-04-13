Mingo Central’s Norman Kennedy and Dylan Glasscock along with Tug Valley’s Ethan Colegrove will be getting one final chance to represent their school on the football field.
The trio has been chosen to play for the South squad in the 2022 West Virginia Athletic Coaches Association’s North-South Football Classic, presented by WCHS-TV/FOX-11 at noon on June 11, at South Charleston High School.
Glasscock was a senior lineman for head coach Chase Moore this past season and played nearly 100% of the snaps on both sides of the ball. He was the Miners most consistent blocker on the offensive line and was constantly making tackles in the opposing backfields.
The native of Gilbert was a multi-year starter at Mingo and was named Honorable Mention All-State for Class AA during his senior season and will be joining the Thundering Herd as a walk-on.
Kennedy was the Miners top offensive threat all season long as he ran for 1,450 yards and 18 touchdowns in only nine games in 2021. The senior finished tied for 22nd in the state in total scoring with 114 points on the season.
Kennedy is a native of Logan County but spent his high school years at Mingo Central where he was also a multi-year starter for the Miners. He also received Honorable Mention All-State by the WV sportswriters and will be continuing his career at Union College in Kentucky.
Colegrove was a two-way player and multiple year starter for head coach Hady Ford in Naugatuck. Colegrove played 100% of the snaps on both sides of the ball as he wreaked havoc in the opposing backfield and was one of the team’s top threats in the passing game.
Colegrove was more known for his basketball prowess where he finished with over 1,600 points and 1,000 rebounds for the Panthers but he was no slouch on the football field garnering an Honorable Mention All-State nod this past season.
Spring Valley coach Brad Dingess was named coach of the South Cardinals in the annual All-Star clash and his staff includes Huntington High head coach Billy Seals, Highlanders assistant Ray Brooks and Spring Valley assistant Trevor Stacy.
Brian Thomas of Musselman is the head coach of the North Bears. Assistant coaches are former Marshall offensive lineman Matt Altobello of Moorefield, Paul Burdette of Roane County and Aaron Rule of Hampshire.
“We’re excited to have two great coaching staffs and teams for this year’s North-South Football Classic,” game director Bob Mullett said.
The game will be televised live on WCHS-TV in the Huntington/Charleston market and on WTOV-TV in the Wheeling/Steubenville, Ohio, market with West Virginia broadcasting hall of famer Mark Martin and Ravenswood High School coach Mick Price handling play-by-play and color duties.