CHAPMANVILE – It was old school football on Friday night at Chapmanville.
The only thing missing was the throwback uniforms and the mud.
Chapmanville junior running back Kohl Farmer churned out the yards, rushing for 201 yards on 32 carries and scoring two touchdowns on runs of 6 and 8 to lead the Tigers to a 35-20 win over Mingo Central at a foggy Tiger Stadium in Chapmanville.
The Tigers improved to 3-6 on the season and beat the Miners for the first time in school history. Chapmanville had lost to Mingo Central in the previous seven meetings, many of those in blowout losses.
“First win over them in school history,” Chapmanville coach James Barker said. “We talked about making history this week. Our guys bought into it and we had a good week of practice. If you would have watched us at practice you wouldn't have known that we are a 2-6 football team.”
The Miners dropped to 3-6 on the season.
The Tigers, which have lost four games this season by a total of just 21 points, were able to bounce back from last week's 24-14 loss at county rival Logan.
“There's been a lot of what-ifs this season. Two of those loses we did not have Brody Dalton,” Barker said. “But I couldn't be any more proud of this team.”
Farmer had a career night, running between the tackles all night and got good blocking down in the trenches from the Chapmanville O-line. He did not play last season for the Tigers.
“We're very proud of him,” Barker said. “Not only is he doing it on the field he's also an honor roll student. Last year we fought and fought and fought to get him eligible. Now he's on the honor roll. The community cares about Kohl Farmer. Our offensive line played really well.”
Norman Kennedy led Mingo Central as he ran for 139 yards on 17 carries and scored on two touchdowns covering 64 and 19 yards. He also had five catches for 23 more yards.
Chapmanville led just 28-20 at halftime but shut out the Miners in the second half.
The Tigers then put game away late as Brody Dalton scored his second TD of the night on an 18-yard run with 1:26 left, giving Chapmanville a 35-20 lead.
“We gave up 20 points to them in the first half and then shut them out in the second half,” Barker said. “Our defense really stepped up. Credit our Defensive Coordinator Zach Belcher for that. We did a good job at halftime making adjustments.”
Mingo Central coach Chase Moore said Kennedy ran hard but the Miners were just not ready to play.
“He's been doing that all year,” Moore said. “But this game is on me. We just didn't have them prepared tonight. You can't come unprepared against a team like this. Both teams were kind of both in the same situation, and honestly, they just wanted it more than we did tonight.”
Moore said Farmer was tough to handle.
“He runs hard and he's a heck of an athlete,” Moore said. “It was old school football. He's very physical. It was a good football game but the score really didn't show how close it was.”
Chapmanville scored on its opening possession, driving 72 yards on 13 plays, consuming 7:40 on the clock and culminating on Farmer's 6-yard TD run. The Tigers led 7-0 with 4:20 to go in the opening period.
Mingo Central tied it 7-7 two plays later when Kennedy took it to the house on a 64-yard touchdown run with 3:58 showing on the first quarter clock.
The Tigers then jumped ahead 14-7 with 8:02 left until halftime as Farmer ran in from 8 yards out.
Then on Mingo Central's next drive, Chapmanville's Sam Leslie intercepted Miners' freshman QB Caden Porter and ran in for a pick-six covering 53 yards. After the Evan Plumley extra point kick, the Tigers led 21-7 with 6:19 remaining until halftime.
The Miners struck back as Kennedy scored on a 9-yard TD run, inching MCHS to within 21-14 with 3:54 left until the break.
Chapmanville then increased to lead to 28-14 at the 1:46 mark with Dalton's 24-yard touchdown run.
Mingo Central answered as Porter hooked up with Kenneth Runyon on a 10-yard TD pass. Eli Pridemore blocked the Miners' PAT try, leaving the score at 28-20 with 36 ticks left in the first half.
Still down eight, Mingo Central was driving in the third quarter but Porter was picked off by Charles Stallard deep in Chapmanville territory.
The Tigers then drove to the Miners' 16 but turned the ball over on downs.
The second Dalton touchdown then put the win on ice.
The game had an oddity as a mysterious fog rolled into Tiger Stadium in the second quarter getting quite thick for a few moments and reminding older fans of the 1988 NFL playoff game at Chicago's Soldier Field between the Bears and the Eagles. The fog then rolled out quickly and returned briefly in the second half.
“That was really weird,” Barker said. “It was there in the first half then went away and came back. I asked our receivers if they could see the ball and they said yes.”
Chapmanville and Mingo Central did not play each other last season. The Miners beat the Tigers 49-14 in the previous meeting in 2019.
Chapmanville is scheduled to close out the season next Friday night at home against Logan County rival Man. The Miners are set to play at Bluefield in their finale next week.