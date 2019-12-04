The last three years has been a remarkable run for the Chapmanville Regional High School boys’ basketball team.
The Tigers were Class AA state runner-ups in 2017, then reeled off two straight state championships.
Along the way, Chapmanville has not only been tops in the state of West Virginia, but also in the Cardinal Conference.
The Tigers have dominated conference play the last three years and will be going for a fourth straight league championship this season.
The Tigers were 13-0 last year and undefeated in conference play.
It was the second straight year Chapmanville had been undefeated in the conference. The Tigers were also 13-0 in the 2017-18 season.
Chapmanville is 38-1 in Cardinal Conference games going back to the 2016-17 roundball season. That year the Tigers were 12-1 with the only loss coming in a 59-56 double overtime loss to Mingo Central at home.
CRHS is riding a 29-game Cardinal Conference winning streak heading into the his season.
Napier said he looks for Poca to challenge for the league crown this year. Coach Allen Osborne’s Dots joined the Tigers in last year’s state tournament and have loaded team this year with the addition of two transfers and All-State returnee Isaac McNeely.
“Poca is going to be as good as anybody in the state,” Chapmanville coach Brad Napier said. “They have Isaac McNeely back. He’s already been offered by Xavier and a few others. He’s also been on a visit at Virginia. Poca got Winfield’s best inside player. He transferred to Poca. They also have Noah Rittinger who transferred there as well. He was Huntington Prep’s backup point guard. They are going to be really good.”
Logan coach Zach Green also said Poca will be tough to handle.
“Poca, obviously, is back on the map,” he said. “A lot of people think that they are going to be as good as anybody. They added two transfers who are really good players. They got Noah Rittinger and Winfield’s big player Nate Vance. Rittinger had an offer from Marshall as a freshman. He’s a really good player, a 6-4 point guard. Poca and Chapmanville both will be really good. Scott and Mingo will also be pretty good.
“It’s going to be a really good sectional and conference this year so there won’t many many nights off especially as young as we are.”
Scott and Mingo Central, which play in the same Class AA sectional with Logan and Chapmanville, look to be especially strong this season as well within the league.
Scott returns Jon Jon Hamilton and Jagger Bell, two of the Cardinal’s top scorers from a year ago.
Mingo Central has back brothers Drew and Devin Hatfield. The two played at Logan last year.