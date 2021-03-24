CHAPMANVILLE — Chapmanville Regional High School’s Isiah Fleming had a huge game on Wednesday night in the Tigers’ 55-44 win at home over Class AA sectional rival Mingo Central as he netted eight 3-pointers and finished with 25 points.
Freshman Zion Blevins also broke into double digits in scoring with 10 points for the Tigers.
Isiah Smith canned a pair of 3-pointers and contributed six points. Hunter Jeffrey also tallied six points. Colton Craddock added four points, while Trey Butcher and Isaac Butcher had two points apiece.
Jarius Jackson paced the Miners with 23 points. Justin May also broke into double digits in scoring with 11 points. Jackson connected on four 3-pointers, while May sank a trio of treys.
Mingo Central led CRHS 8-6 after the first quarter but trailed 16-12 at the half. Chapmanville outscored Mingo 21-9 in the third to take a 37-21 lead.
Mingo Central was slated to play Point Pleasant in a rematch on Saturday but the game was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols.
WINFIELD 43, CHAPMANVILLE 30: Chapmanville dropped a 43-30 game at Winfield on Friday night in a low-scoring Cardinal Conference contest.
Winfield led 11-5 after one quarter, 20-17 at the half and 38-22 after three.
No players reached double digits in scoring for the Tigers, which dropped to 2-4 on the season with the loss.
Zion Blevins and Colton Craddock netted eight points each to lead Chapmanville (2-4). Devin Workman had five and while Isiah Smith and Trey Butcher finished with three points each. Hunter Jeffrey had two and Isaac Butcher one.
Winfield (5-2) was paced by senior Ethan Kincaid’s 13 points. Seth Shilot had 10 points.
The Tigers were slated to return to action with Tuesday night’s game at Scott. CRHS then plays at Sissonville on Thursday, March 25 and then goes to Mingo Central on Friday, March 26. Chapmanville hosts Scott on March 30 and then plays host to Wayne on April 1 and Herbert Hoover on April 3.