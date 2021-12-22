Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

elia signing.JPG
Buy Now

Belfry’s Tianna Elia is surrounded by her family, friends, coaches, and administration at BHS as she signed a letter of intent to continue her cheerleading career at Georgetown College on Tuesday, Dec. 14 inside the BHS Auditorium.

 Jarrid McCormick | Williamson Daily News

GOODY, Ky. — Belfry’s Tianna Elia signed a letter of intent to continue her cheerleading career at Georgetown College on Tuesday, Dec. 14 inside the BHS Auditorium. Elia was surrounded by many of her family members, friends, and coaches as she made her college decision official. Elia was coached by Sherrie Hatfield Casey and was a part of the 2018 State Championship winning cheerleading squad, the only in the history of BHS.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Mingo County.

Recommended for you