GOODY, Ky. — Belfry’s Tianna Elia signed a letter of intent to continue her cheerleading career at Georgetown College on Tuesday, Dec. 14 inside the BHS Auditorium. Elia was surrounded by many of her family members, friends, and coaches as she made her college decision official. Elia was coached by Sherrie Hatfield Casey and was a part of the 2018 State Championship winning cheerleading squad, the only in the history of BHS.
Tianna Elia signs with Georgetown cheer
