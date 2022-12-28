Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

DSC_6404_ME.jpg

Belfry’s Brayden Spears (No. 55) was recently named 3rd Team All-State defense by the Louisville Courier-Journal.

 Ray Justice Photography for Williamson Daily News

Three Belfry football standouts received recognition for their play during the 2022 season this past week as they were chosen to the 2022 All-State Team.

Belfry senior lineman Brayden Spears was the highest selection for the Pirates this season as he was named 3rd Team All-State on the defensive side.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

