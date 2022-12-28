Three Belfry football standouts received recognition for their play during the 2022 season this past week as they were chosen to the 2022 All-State Team.
Belfry senior lineman Brayden Spears was the highest selection for the Pirates this season as he was named 3rd Team All-State on the defensive side.
Senior lineman Jake Varney was named Honorable Mention as an offensive lineman while junior Caden Woolum was named Honorable Mention as a defensive back.
Spears and Varney were each multi-year starters up front for head coach Philip Haywood and the Pirates and were members of state championship winning teams in 2019 and 2021. Spears was second on the team in total tackles this past season registering 69 total stops.
Woolum has been a key two-way player the past two years for Belfry and this past season he had 37 tackles and three interceptions on the defensive side. As a running back he was the team’s leading rusher with 978 yards rushing and 20 total touchdowns in 12 games.
The All-State list was released this past week by the Louisville Courier-Journal.
