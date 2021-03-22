BUCKLEYS CREEK, Ky. — The Belfry Lady Pirates cruised to their third consecutive 60th District Championship victory this past Thursday night as they overcame a slow start to blow past host Pike Central by a final score of 72-38.
With the win Belfry improved to 20-7 on the season advanced onto the Girls 15th Region Tournament where they will play the runner-up from the 58th District Floyd Central Lady Jaguars (17-5) in a 6:30 p.m. tip-off on Wednesday night at Appalachian Wireless Arena.
The Lady Jaguars were one of the top teams in the region all season but were knocked off in their district championship game 72-58 by Lawrence County.
Belfry head coach Kevin Deskins’ is excited about his teams chances going into this year’s Region Tournament which he says is “wide open.”
“The Expo (Appalachian Wireless Arena) floor worries me a bit, there’s more space to work out there which opens up more attack lanes but at the same time the passes are long,” Deskins said. “But every team in this thing has a shot to win it. Anybody can beat anyone on any given night...It’s pretty daggone’ even, it’s going to be a fun tournament.”
In the win against the Lady Hawks in the district final, Belfry came out playing a little timid as the score was knotted up at seven apiece midway through the first quarter of play before they went on 10-0 run to close out the stanza as they held a 17-7 lead.
In the second quarter BHS continued their run as they extended their lead all the way 24-7 following a bucket by freshman Kyera Thornsbury before Pike Central would break the Pirate run.
A jump shot in the lane from sophomore center Jenna Sparks in the closing seconds of the first half extended the Belfry lead to 35-13, which was their largest lead at that point in the game.
The Lady Pirates continued to pour it on in the second half as they had their highest scoring quarter of the game in the third as they netted 21 points and took a commanding 56-22 lead into the fourth where they would cruise to the 34 point win.
“We came out flat at first, I kind of anticipated that,” coach Deskins said. “We just wasn’t real aggressive offensively. We were passing up some shots that we usually shoot. We’re always waiting on our defense to get us kick started and it finally kicked in there about three minutes left in the first and we just took off from there.”
Belfry was led on the night by the freshman Thornsbury who finished with a game high 26 points on the night while being named the 60th District Championship Game MVP.
Coach Deskins’ praised Thornsbury in the postgame, who has now played a vital role in each of the Lady Pirate’s 60th District Championships since her 7th grade season.
“She’s so consistent in what she does and she’s getting more and more consistent as she’s getting older,” Deskins said of his point guard. “I’ve said throughout the season that I feel she is the best player in the entire region.”
Nine different Belfry players landed in the scoring column on the night. Kyra Justice totaled nine points, Cushi Fletcher, Linzee Phillips, and 8th grader Addi Smith each tossed in eight, Sparks netted six, Hope Coleyt tallied five, and Baylei Howard finished with a free-throw to round out the scoring for BHS.
The Lady Pirates forced Pike Central into 28 turnovers with their swarming defense while committing only 12 of their own.
If BHS advances past the Lady Jaguars on Wednesday night, they will advance to play the winner of Pikeville and Paintsville in the semifinals on Saturday at 2:00 p.m.
The 15th Region Girls Championship game is scheduled for Monday, March 29 at 7 p.m.