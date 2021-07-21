Young Belfry guard Kyera Thornsbury has already picked up a Division 1 offer from the college ranks as Jacksonville State University extended a scholarship offer this past week.
The combo guard averaged 10.3 points per game as an 8th grader in the 2019-20 season and jumped to 19 points per game as a freshman in 2021.
Thornsbury was much more than just a scorer however as she also led her team in assists, rebounds, and steals. She led Belfry to a 21-8 record, a third straight 60th District Championship and an appearance in the 15th Region Tournament Semifinals.
Thornsbury was originally supposed to graduate in the Class of 2024 but will be re-doing her freshman year after the passing of Senate Bill 128 by the Kentucky State Senate last spring and is now a member of the Class of 2025.
She has been busy on the AAU circuit playing for the ETA Thunder squad out of Tennessee and recently played in front of dozens of college coaches at a tournament in Indianapolis.
Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.