GOODY, Ky. — In a surprising move, longtime Belfry head basketball coach Mark Thompson stepped down from his position this past week and Michael Hagy was chosen by the school to take his place for the remainder of the season.
The administration at Belfry High School was asked to comment on the details surrounding Thompson’s sudden resignation but declined.
Coach Thompson said in a statement to D&D Sports Network that “I am still a Belfry fan and want to see them kids have success in the future.”
Thompson had been the head coach at Belfry for the past nine seasons after serving as an assistant prior to that under Randy Casey. He had a record of 101-145 in his time on Pond Creek and guided the Pirates to a pair of 60th District Championships in 2018 and 2021.
Coming into the season the Pirates were one of the favorites to win the 15th Region Championship after they returned 4 of 5 starters from a team that reached the 15th Region Semifinals a season ago.
The Pirates suffered a blow right before their first game of the regular season on Dec. 10 however as 7’3” D1 center Bol Kuir left Belfry. Kuir eventually moved with his guardian to Louisville and enrolled at CAL.
The Pirates currently have a record of 6-6 on the season and will look to get back on track now with a new head coach.
This will be the first head basketball coaching job for coach Hagy but he has been an assistant hoops coach at Belfry in years past. Hagy has also been the head baseball coach at Belfry since 2005 and has the most wins in school history at 303.
Hagy was a 1992 graduate of Williamson High School where he was a three sport standout for the Wolfpack, garnering First Team All-State honors in baseball, football, and basketball his senior season.
Belfry had to cancel two games last weekend after Thompson’s resignation, a game on Friday at Martin County and Saturday against Paintsville, and no word has been given on if those will be made up.
Hagy will make his head coaching debut on the hardwood when the Pirates travel to Betsy Layne on Tuesday, Jan. 25.