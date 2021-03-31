Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Mingo Central senior Scarlett Thomason (13) was awarded the game ball and poses for a photo with her teammates after she scored her 1,000th career point during the Lady Miners 54-37 win over Chapmanville on Wednesday, March 24.

 Submitted photo

Mingo Central senior sharp-shooter Scarlet Thomason reached a career milestone during the Lady Miners 54-37 win against Chapmanville last Wednesday as she netted her 1,000th career point. Thomason is averaging over 10 points per game in her senior season after scoring just over 15 a game her junior season and lighting up the nets for 82 three-pointers, including 13 in a single game against Man. She has hit 29 threes in eight games already in 2021 and has helped the Lady Miners jump out to a 7-1 record.

Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.

