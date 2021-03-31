Mingo Central senior sharp-shooter Scarlet Thomason reached a career milestone during the Lady Miners 54-37 win against Chapmanville last Wednesday as she netted her 1,000th career point. Thomason is averaging over 10 points per game in her senior season after scoring just over 15 a game her junior season and lighting up the nets for 82 three-pointers, including 13 in a single game against Man. She has hit 29 threes in eight games already in 2021 and has helped the Lady Miners jump out to a 7-1 record.
Thomason nets 1,000th career point for Mingo Central
