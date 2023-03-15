For the third consecutive year, the Southern West Virginia Fishing Expo drew a large crowd of fishing enthusiasts to the Tug River Valley. The event is sponsored by both Friends of the Tug Fork River and Williamson Parks and Recreation and has become a popular annual event among the fishing community since it started in 2021. The floor at the historic Williamson Fieldhouse was lined with vendors of all types as anglers were looking to stock up on their fishing supplies with the spring fishing season right around the corner.
Third annual SWV Fishing Expo draws good crowd to Fieldhouse
