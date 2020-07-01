For the third consecutive week we had a reader submit a fish caught by a local fisherman out of a area stream to be showcased in the sports section of the WDN.
Marvin Bradford of Gilbert hauled in one of the biggest smallmouth bass that has been caught out of the Tug Fork River. He landed the fish near the Ben Creek area in Wharncliffe in Mingo County. The monster fish was 23 inches long and weighed in at 5 lbs. and 7 ounces.
Local fisherman are asked to send their “big fish” pictures to jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.