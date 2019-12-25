GOODY, Ky. — The longest running tournament in the Tug Valley region will take place this weekend as the 45th annual Mountain Schoolboy Classic is set to take place at Belfry High School from Friday, Dec. 27, to Sunday, Dec. 29.
The three-day event will see 16 total games played as five contests are scheduled for the first and third night of the event and six games are on tap for day two on Saturday.
Teams from all across the state of Kentucky as well as Ohio and Virginia will make the trek to Pond Creek for this year’s classic.
The host Pirates will play the nightcap on all three nights.
Here is the complete schedule for the 45th annual Mountain Schoolboy Classic:
Friday, Dec. 27
West Carter vs. Shelby Valley, 2 p.m.
Phelps vs. Sayre, 3:30 p.m.
Magoffin County vs. Whitley County, 5 p.m.
Johnson Central vs. Harvest Prep, Ohio, 6:30 p.m.
Belfry vs. Perry County Central, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 28
Whitley County vs. Phelps, 12:30 p.m.
Sayre vs. Morgan County, 2 p.m.
Magoffin County vs. West Carter, 3:30 p.m.
Perry County Central vs. Johnson Central, 5 p.m.
Harvest Prep, Ohio, vs. Shelby Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Belfry vs. Twin Valley, Virginia, 8 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 29
Magoffin County vs. Harvest Prep, Ohio, 2 p.m.
Pike Central vs. Whitley County, 3:30 p.m.
Shelby Valley vs. Perry County Central, 5 p.m.
Johnson Central vs. Sayre, 6:30 p.m.
Belfry vs. West Carter, 8 p.m.