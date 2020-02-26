GOODY, Ky. — Postseason basketball is in full swing in the Bluegrass State as 60th District Tournament action officially tipped-off last night at Belfry High School.
In the girls bracket, the No. 2 seed Phelps Lady Hornets (18-11) faced off against the No. 3 seed Pike Central Lady Hawks (12-14) while the boys’ side saw No 2 seed Belfry (9-17) play No. 3 Pike Central (8-20) in the semifinals for a berth in the district championship games which are set to be played Thursday.
The scores and stats from the semifinal games were not available by press time, but you can visit williamsondailynews.com at anytime for the latest from the 60th District Tournament.
In the girls bracket, the Belfry Pirates (14-14) earned the No. 1 seed and the bye into the district championship game which guarantees them a berth in the upcoming 15th Region Tournament.
The Pirates are led by 15th Region Player of the Year in senior Katie Ball who comes into the postseason averaging a double-double with 23 points and 14.4 rebounds per game on the season.
Sophomore Cushi Fletcher also averages double-figures for the Lady Pirates with 11.3 ppg. while 8th grader Kyera Thornsbury scores 10.4 a game.
Coach Kevin Deskins’ Lady Pirates will play the winner of Phelps and Pike Central at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at BHS for the 60th District Title. The Hornets just beat PCHS in the regular season finale. To read about that game go to page 4B.
Phelps is led on the court by senior Danielle Prater (17.9 ppg.) while Pike Central is paced by Kelsi Brinager’s 20.1 points a game.
On the boys’ side, the reigning district champion Phelps Hornets (20-10) claimed the No. 1 seed as they went undefeated in district play for the year.
Coach Jason Sanson’s club is one of the hottest in the entire 15th Region entering the postseason as they are riding a 10-game winning streak. The Hornets are led by senior Trey Francis (18.1 ppg.) and junior Dominick Francis (13.7 ppg.) on the offensive end.
Phelps is set to play the winner of Belfry and Pike Central in the nightcap on Thursday at approximately 8:15 p.m.
The Pirates are led by freshman sensation Sal Dean who leads the team in points (16.4), rebounds (5.5), and assists.Juniors Tyler Chaffin (11.6 ppg.) and Austin Hager (10.8 ppg.) also are threats offensively for Belfry. Jacob Young leads the Hawks in scoring with 14.6 ppg.