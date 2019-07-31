Williamson Daily News
Photos Courtesy of Von Ada Bannister
The First Baptist Church of Williamson recently held their Bible Basketball Camp for the 25th consecutive year at the historic Williamson Fieldhouse. The five-day camp once again had a great turnout and campers received instruction from several area coaches including Tug Valley head coach "Rabbit" Thompson and some of his TVHS players and staff. Campers received a basketball jersey and were treated to a cookout on the final day of the camp.