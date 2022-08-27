Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

GOODY, Ky. — One of the all-time Belfry greats made his first trip back to Pond Creek to play the Pirates on Friday night as David Jones brought his Bourbon County squad to Haywood Stadium to play in the first night of the 2022 Community Trust Bank Pike County Bowl. 

The homecoming did not go as had hoped for coach Jones as he lost to his former mentor Philip Haywood as the all-time winningest head coach in Kentucky led the Pirates to a 42-14 win to earn his 467th career victory.

Jarrid McCormick

