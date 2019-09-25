By JARRID McCORMICK
Williamson Daily News
CINDERELLA — Tug Valley head cheer coach Tara Wolford recently made an addition to her trophy case as she was named the 2018-2019 WVSSAC Cheer Coach of the Year.
Wolford, who is a 2009 graduate of Tug Valley High School, has led the Panthers to back-to-back Class A State Cheer Titles in 2017 and 2018.
During her days as a cheerleader for the Panthers, Wolford was a part of the first state championship team in 2005 and was on both of the state runner-up teams in 2006 and 2007.
In her senior year in 2009 she was named an all-state cheerleader.
Now in her fifth year as the coach at Tug Valley she will look the lead them to a third straight state championship and the seventh cheer title in school history.