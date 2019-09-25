Tara Wolford.JPG

Tug Valley cheerleading coach Tara Wolford was recognied by the Mingo County Board of Education at their regular meeting on Tuesday for being named the WVSSAC Cheer Coach of the Year.

By JARRID McCORMICK

CINDERELLA — Tug Valley head cheer coach Tara Wolford recently made an addition to her trophy case as she was named the 2018-2019 WVSSAC Cheer Coach of the Year.

Wolford, who is a 2009 graduate of Tug Valley High School, has led the Panthers to back-to-back Class A State Cheer Titles in 2017 and 2018.

During her days as a cheerleader for the Panthers, Wolford was a part of the first state championship team in 2005 and was on both of the state runner-up teams in 2006 and 2007.

In her senior year in 2009 she was named an all-state cheerleader.

Now in her fifth year as the coach at Tug Valley she will look the lead them to a third straight state championship and the seventh cheer title in school history.

