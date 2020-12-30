There is no arguing that 2020 has been difficult on so many people but even during the tough times that all of us went through, we also learned some things. We learned that food cooked at home is every bit as good as what you get in a restaurant and that just hanging with your family can lead to a good time.
The NASCAR Cup Series also was a great source of learning as it taught us many lessons during the most difficult season in the history of the sport. We learned that you can actually put on a one day show without practice and qualifying and still put on a great race.
The need for a separate day of practice and qualifying as it turned out was not as important as what once was thought.
The one day shows are easier for those who work in the sport and cheaper for the owners without compromising the quality of racing. We also learned that rookies can still win a Cup race as Cole Custer took the checkered flag at Kentucky Speedway to become the first rookie to capture a win since 2016. He is also the first rookie to win a non-rain shortened race since Juan Pablo Montoya won in 2007.
We learned that Hendrick Motor Sports is going to still be alright with the retiring of Jimmie Johnson.
Chase Elliott brought HMS its 13th series title this past season and will be joined by the youthful lineup of Kyle Larson, William Byron and Alex Bowman. It’s a very talented stable of drivers but besides trying to fill the shoes of Johnson, the four will also have to fill those of the recently retired Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Gordon.
We learned that there is no lead big enough going into the 10-race playoff portion of the schedule that will guarantee a driver a spot as one of the Championship 4 that will race for the title in the final race of the year at Phoenix.
Kevin Harvick dominated the sport during the regular season and entered the playoffs with a series high 57 playoff bonus points.
Those transferred with him during the first three rounds but were not enough to get him through to the final.
His failure to advance to the final will be a wakeup call for every playoff driver in the years to come on how quickly your fortunes can turn in the sport regardless of the year you are having.
We learned that a great crew chief makes sure that his pit crew knows all of the rules and not just the obvious ones. Chase Elliott would have never advanced as one of the Championship 4 if his jackman wasn’t aware of the rule concerning going over the wall to soon.
The jackman found himself early on pit road at Martinsville only to have the presence to go back and touch the pit wall which satisfied NASCAR and did not result in a penalty be assessed.
It was the “move” of the season and would have never happened without being taught the rules. We learned that there is still such a thing as a miracle in the sport and we didn’t have to wait long in the season to find out.
The sight of Ryan Newman’s Ford airborne at the end of the Daytona 500 left many in attendance and watching on TV in tears as they feared for his life. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries only to walk out in two days holding the hands of his two daughters.
I would expect that we will be learning as much in the upcoming season than what we did in 2020.
There is a light at the end of a very long tunnel ahead of us but after the year we just put in, the sport is in good hands and like the rest of the country it has learned to be adaptable as well.