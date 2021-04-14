Joe Gibbs Racing’s Martin Truex Jr. became the first driver in the NASCAR Cup Series this season to make a second trip to victory lane.
It should come as no surprise that the former series champion was able to accomplish the feat on a short track as he has become one of the drivers to beat anytime the schedule stops at one of the short tracks. Truex started his career by going winless in his first 80 short track races but has now won five of the last 11 Cup short track races.
The win in the Saturday/Sunday Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 was his third Martinsville victory in the last four races held at the track. His latest short track win may have been his toughest as the race started Saturday night on a green race track only to get pushed backed to Sunday.
The green flag to restart the race came after the conclusion of the Xfinity race where those drivers were able to lay down some rubber on the concrete turns as the daytime temperatures began to rise.
Once the race got restarted, Truex was not one of the dominant cars as his teammate Denny Hamlin was the car to beat for the majority of the race as he led a race high 276 laps.
Ron Blaney was Hamlin’s top challenger for most of the afternoon as he won both the first and second stages and it looked as if the race was going to come down to a duel between the two until Blaney dragged an air hose out of his pit box on his last stop during a caution which sent him to the back of the field on the restart.
It was on that last round of pit stops that Truex was able to beat Hamlin off pit road to restart the race in first on lap 455.
The lead was short lived as Hamlin had the short-run speed all day and quickly retook the lead after the race resumed on lap 459 but Truex battled back and finally made the pass to go on to win his 29th race of his career. Hamlin eventually got passed by Chase Elliott with five laps remaining but was able bring home his Camry in third place which now gives him seven top-five finishes in the eight races this season.
Truex and Hamlin led JGR to a big day as they were joined by Christopher Bell in seventh and Kyle Busch in tenth to put all four cars in the top-10 at the end of the day.
While Hamlin is still looking for his first win of the season, his consistency that he has shown each week has shown up in the point standings as he sits on top with 379 points which gives him a 76-point lead over second place Truex with Logano one point back in third.
Truex’s win on Sunday made him the first driver to post double digit points in the all-important playoff points. He will go to Richmond this weekend with 11 playoff points and with his short track success that he now has he has to like his chances to add to that total.
The seven different winners this season has kept the playoff point totals close as the only way of acquiring playoff points is by winning the race (5) or winning one of the first two stages with is worth one point each.
Hamlin along with Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney lead the series with three stage wins each. Blaney and Larson both have eight playoff points as they also have five points for a win this season while Hamlin even though he sits on top of the point standings has collected only the three playoff points for his stage wins.
PIT NOTES: Martinsville began the longest stretch of the schedule without an open week. The series will compete for fifteen consecutive weekends including the All-Star race at Texas Motor Speedway before taking a two-week break for the Olympics the last weekend in July and the first weekend of August.